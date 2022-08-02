Anthony Albanese jokes about Scott Morrison leaving The Lodge on Have You Been Paying Attention?

Anthony Albanese joked that he had to perform an ‘exorcism’ at The Lodge after Scott Morrison left.

The prime minister made the cheeky joke when he appeared as a special guest on 10’s current affairs panel show Have You Been Paying Attention? on Monday.

The panelists began questioning Mr. Albanese when comedian and show host Ed Kavalee asked him if he’d managed to get ‘the scent of Morrison’ from The Lodge, the Prime Minister’s official residence in Canberra.

Anthony Albanese (pictured) joked that he had to perform an ‘exorcism’ at The Lodge after Scott Morrison left the property

‘Prime Minister, I see you’re at The Lodge, have you managed to get that Morrison smell out yet?’ Kavale joked.

Mr. Albanese replied with humor: ‘The exorcism has taken place.’

The show’s host, Tom Gleisner, asked what it was like to live in The Lodge.

“It’s a big step up from my social housing from last night,” the prime minister joked.

“The only way I would get into a house with a tennis court was to become prime minister.”

Mr Albanese also noted how his dog Toto now had plenty of space in the backyard to run around in compared to the backyard at his former home in Marrickville in central Sydney.

The response was prompted by comedian Ed Kavalee (pictured) who asked the Prime Minister on Have You Been Paying Attention? how long it took him to get the ‘Morrison smell’ out

The other panelists also joined in with the light-hearted questions and ribbing.

Comedian and broadcaster Sam Pang joked that the prime minister “should be in the country” when he set a date for a referendum for the indigenous vote to parliament.

“That’s just mean, Sam,” Mr. Albanian replied. “I’ve been warned about you, Sam.”

Comedian Kitty Flanagan has asked a series of questions about Mr. Albanian’s dog, Toto.

TV writer and comedian Aaron asked if he should be nicknamed ‘Antal’ because Scott Morrison was called ‘ScoMo’.

“I’ll just let it pass,” the Prime Minister said as the audience laughed.

Mr Albanese said moving to The Lodge was a ‘big step up from my social housing construction last night’ and joked that he would have to become Prime Minister to get a house with a tennis court

It took Scott Morrison (pictured) five days to leave The Lodge and nearly two weeks to vacate Kirribilli House after his election defeat in May

Albanian took up residence at The Lodge in June after beating Scott Morrison in the May federal election.

He chose to live in The Lodge above Kirribilli House in Sydney because it was ‘the capital of the country’ and ‘important’.

Morrison was given the nickname ‘Squat Morrison’ after it took him five days to leave The Lodge and nearly two weeks to vacate Kirribilli House following the Coalition defeat.