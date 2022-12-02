Anthony Albanese joins Finland’s PM to take a stroll during ‘party PMs’ meeting

Finland’s prime minister was enjoying a sunny walk with Anthony Albanese and his dog as the two politicians dubbed ‘party prime ministers’ met in Sydney on Friday.

Sanna Marin, 37, delivered a luncheon speech at the foreign policy-focused Lowy Institute, where she discussed the war in Ukraine and criticized Russia’s aggression in the region.

However, she seemed much more relaxed a few hours later when she met Mr. Albanese and his cavoodle, Toto, before posing for pictures in the sun.

The Australian Prime Minister beamed on their walk and the two leaders have something in common – Mr. Albanese has been named ‘party prime minister’ this week because he walks the red carpet and regularly attends performances.

Ms Marin faced accusations from her own ‘party prime minister’ in August after she was filmed dancing on a raucous night out in Finland, sparking an international media frenzy.

She seemed to mock her reputation during her talk in Sydney, joking: ‘In Finland we are very down to earth. We politicians are very ordinary people and we meet citizens everywhere.’

Anthony Albanese seemed delighted to meet Finland’s Sanna Marin and smiled brightly as we walked

The two prime ministers embraced in Sydney on Friday afternoon

Anthony Albanese with his dog Toto, welcomes Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin

Ms Marin met with Mr Albanese to discuss a trade deal between Australia and the European Union

Some audience members laughed at her comments during her foreign policy speech.

After her speech, the Finnish Prime Minister was also asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping could influence Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

She replied, “I think China can play an important role in stopping the war if they want to and it’s up to China how they want to act with regard to the war.”

“We must not just rely on China or anyone else, we must make sure that we are stronger.

“I have to be very honest, brutally honest. Europe is not strong enough at the moment. We would be in trouble if the United States were not involved in the war in Ukraine.

“The United States has given Ukraine a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of human aid, and Europe is not strong enough.”

Ms Marin’s visit to Australia is the first ever visit by a Finnish prime minister.

Albanese and his dog Toto enjoy a sunny walk with the Prime Minister of Finland

Sanna Marin was under pressure on a wild night out after footage emerged of her dancing intimately with a man at a nightclub

She previously made headlines around the world after the video of her dancing came out.

It showed her provocatively dancing with Finnish social media influencer Sabina Särkkä, 33, as they wrapped their arms around each other with their legs nearly touching.

The footage was shot on the busy dance floor of the nightclub where Ms Marin was also filmed dancing intimately with Finnish singer Olavi Uusivirta, 38, which led to him denying they were having an affair.

Mr Albanese – who has performed as ‘DJ Albo’ at campaign events – has a similar reputation.

In recent weeks he’s been photographed with stars Nick Cave and Thelma Plum, worked the red carpet at the GQ Man of the Year awards and hobnobbed with cricketers during the Prime Minister’s XI.

Earlier this year, he was filmed “dad dancing” at a Midnight Oil concert. In August, he was also pictured drinking a beer at a Gang Of Youths concert at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham was among those demanding Mr Albanese devote more time to addressing the country’s growing problems.

“He is the prime minister of the party, but unfortunately millions of Australians waiting for lower electricity prices have not been invited,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended a Nick Cave performance on Monday night and later took to Instagram to swoon the Australian musician (pictured)

The Labor leader attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards last week with his partner Jodie

On Friday, Mr Albanese was photographed taking a long drink from a can of Balter XPA with partner Jodie at the Prime Ministers XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra

In an upbeat interview with ABC TV on Thursday night, Ms. Marin insisted that the “madness” about her videos was being pushed by the media.

‘The people were very helpful. They would stop me in the street and say we support you, keep dancing.

“It was maybe just a spectacle because it was interesting from a media perspective.

‘I think we politicians can be people too. I am still quite young, 37.

“I want to act like my age. I meet my friends, I go dancing, I go out when I have free time, even if I don’t have much free time.

‘It was during my summer vacation, so I think it’s very important that politicians can be people too. I still don’t think it was anything terrible.’