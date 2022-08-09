Anthony Albanese Jodie Haydon holidays in the Broome just 11 weeks into the job as prime minister

Anthony Albanese has been living it up on holiday with his partner Jodie Haydon just 11 weeks into the job as he is spotted kayaking, admiring artwork and eating at a fancy oyster bar.

The prime minister revealed last Friday that he’d be taking a break for the first time since being voted into office in May, with Richard Marles taking the reigns over while he’s away.

Mr Albanese never divulged where he was heading during his time off but emphasised that he would remain in Australia.

Anthony Albanese (centre with restaurant staff) has been pictured holidaying in Broome, Western Australia. He and partner Jodie Haydon enjoyed a romantic dinner at the fancy Sydney Cove Oyster Bar at Cable Beach on Sunday night

The pair first enjoyed a romantic dinner at the fancy Sydney Cove Oyster Bar at Cable Beach on Sunday night, in the remote Western Australian town of Broome.

The seafood restaurant uploaded a photo to their Facebook page of Mr Albanese standing alongside restaurant staff and wrote about the ‘pleasurable’ experience they had hosting him.

‘Last night we had the pleasure of having the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon joining us for a romantic dinner on the outside deck,’ the post read.

The restaurant explained that Mr Albanese and Ms Haydon were well aware of the restaurant’s huge move from Circular Quay in Sydney to Broome last year, which included 17 staff members personally moving to the west coast.

‘Much to our surprise they knew about our story and the move from Circular Quay to Broome.’

After the couple’s dinner, the prime minister ‘politely offered’ to take a quick photo with the staff.

‘I must say I love how these Broome local kids have started as dish hands, oyster shuckers and then last night were cooking for the Prime Minister,’ the restaurant’s post concluded.

The prime minister was next seen with Ms Haydon observing local artworks at the Art Above exhibition on Monday.

The couple went to the Art Above the 26th exhibition on Monday and observed a variety of different artworks (pictured, Mr Albanese with Kimberley Arts Network secretary Clancy McDowell)

The exhibition wrote in a social media post they had the ‘great pleasure’ of showing Mr Albanese and Ms Haydon (pictured) around the gallery. Artist Naomi Hatherley described the couple as ‘humble, curious and kind’

He also gave an impromptu speech about the importance of art in society and different communities.

The Kimberley Arts Network shared a photo of a relaxed Mr Albanese just before he commenced his speech, while chatting with the organisation’s secretary Clancy McDowell.

‘Last night we had the great pleasure of showing @albomp and Jodie Haydon around the exhibition and talking about the amazing diversity of art practice here in the Kimberley,’ the Kimberley Arts Network wrote in a post to social media.

Artist Naomi Hatherley, who was at the event presenting her work, said in a post: ‘Well… it’s not every day you get to yarn to the PM about your art, women’s footy and your story of how it all began.’

She added that Mr Albanese and Ms Haydon ‘were perfectly humble, curious and kind – and so generous with their time to engage with all of our KAN artists’.

The couple (pictured) went kayaking on Tuesday morning along the Broome coastline

On Tuesday morning the high-powered couple were pictured kayaking along the Broome coastline together and were all smiles on the glistening blue water.

The two had taken the turtle kayak tour with Broome Adventures who shared a photo of the pair and wrote a short post about how the company were surprised by the prime minister’s unexpected appearance.

‘We had the pleasure today in hosting the PM of Australia Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon. Such a beautiful day and a big surprise for all booked on the Turtle Kayak in Broome,’ the post read.

It’s unknown how long the prime minister and his partner will be spending in Broome.

He is expected to return from holiday on August 14.

Young Aussie calls out Anthony Albanese for taking a holiday after just 11 weeks on the job as Prime Minister: ‘Must be nice’

A fired-up young woman has slammed Anthony Albanese for taking a holiday fewer than three months after being elected as prime minister.

Mr Albanese announced last Friday he is taking leave for a holiday in Australia from August 6 to 14.

Mr Albanese defended the holiday, calling it ‘the first break I’ve had this year’ but online political commentator ‘Go Woke or Go Broke‘ from Sydney wondered why he was in need of a holiday – just 11 weeks after he was appointed prime minister.

Anthony Albanese (pictured with partner Jodie Haydon) has been slammed for taking a holiday after spending just three months as prime minister and ‘jet-setting’ to overseas summits

‘Must be nice, Anthony Albanese is taking a holiday,’ she said.

‘How long has he been in the job, three or four months?’

‘If this was Scott Morrison there would be an uproar but because it’s untouchable Albo no one cares.’

Albanese supporters and critics battled it out in the comments below the video with some calling out the prime minister’s noticeable absence from Australia in favour of overseas summits and others saying he’s already fulfilling election promises.

Online political commentator ‘Go Woke or Go Broke’ (above) said it ‘must be nice’ for Albanese to take a holiday after just three months as prime minister

‘Well (he’s) done more in three weeks then Scomo did in nine years,’ one person wrote.

‘All the jet setting has worn him out and needs a break,’ another said.

‘Anthony Overseasie,’ another wrote.

‘Albo has been doing his job from day one, not saying, “it’s not my job”,’ another said.

During an ABC radio interview announcing his holiday, the Prime Minister said: ‘I will be on leave next week, travelling in Australia, having a bit of a break – the first break I’ve had this year.

‘And Richard Marles will be doing a great job, I’m sure, in my absence as acting Prime Minister.’

During the interview, Mr Albanese also took a chance to take a swipe at Scott Morrison’s infamous Hawaiian trip during the 2019-2020 Black Summer Bushfires.

‘People didn’t even know whether Michael McCormack was the acting prime minister and at the time wouldn’t say where he was,’ he said.

‘I just think that was a very unwise decision that added to the controversy, which was, in my view, pretty unnecessary had it been handled differently.’

Commenters under the video called Mr Albanese ‘Albanese Overseasie’ after his various trips to overseas summits

Conservative Sky News host Chris Kenny also criticised the prime minister on Monday for going on holiday within the first 100 days in the top job, claiming the prime minister had done ‘bugger all’.

‘So the question this week is where’s Albo? We don’t know. The prime minister is on holidays this week somewhere in this great land,’ he said on his program, Kenny on Media.

Mr Albanese boasted about his ‘busy first sitting fortnight’ of the 47th Parliament where he introduced a range of new legislation in line with election promises

‘Why is he on holiday? He hasn’t even been in the top job for 100 days yet.

‘Most politicians love to tell us what they’ve achieved in their first 100 days. Albanese’s got another three weeks before he gets to that milestone, and what’s he going to say?

‘He managed to squeeze in a holiday in his first 100 days as PM,’ he continued.

‘Now we’ve got a country facing an energy crisis, an inflation crisis, a looming mortgage-squeeze crisis, labour shortages, ongoing indigenous disadvantage being exacerbated the axing of alcohol bans and cashless welfare cards, and we’ve got a Prime Minister taking a holiday in his first 100 days.’

However, Mr Albanese took the chance last Friday to boast about his ‘busy first sitting fortnight’ of the 47th Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles (above) is acting prime minister until Mr Albanese returns to work on August 14

‘Aged care reforms were made into law. We introduced legislation for 10 days paid family and domestic violence leave. The Treasurer provided an important economic update,’ he tweeted.

‘We made progress on an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament. Our climate bill passed the House of Representatives.

‘We appointed leads for the Defence Force Posture and Structure Review. And National Cabinet came together to coordinate our response to the pandemic.’