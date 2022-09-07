Anthony Albanese is slammed over $275 power bill pledge before election: Peter Dutton

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Peter Dutton has called on Anthony Albanese to deliver on Labor’s pre-election promise to cut energy bills for Aussie homes in a bid to ease pressure on the cost of living.

The prime minister pledged to cut electricity bills by $275 by 2025 before the federal election in May, speaking on the matter “97 times.”

But the opposition leader says the promise has not been fulfilled, pointing out that Mr Albanian has not mentioned it once since winning the vote.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton (pictured) claimed on Tuesday that Anthony Albanese had to fulfill Labor’s pre-election promise to cut electricity bills

“They promised before the election that they had a plan, they’ve never talked about it since,” Dutton told Parliament House on Tuesday.

“People voted for this government on the basis that they would cut their energy prices by $275.

Dutton claimed it was the “solemn commitment made by the Prime Minister to the Australian public”.

“During Question Time, we asked him about it repeatedly. He has a kind of complicated answer to it that the public just doesn’t understand.’

He claimed that Mr Albanian, and the Labor party, had referred to cutting Aussies energy bills ’97 times before the election’.

“He hasn’t mentioned that figure once since then. Not once,’ he added.

The opposition leader criticized the prime minister at the beginning of last month during question time in parliament about the broken promise.

Mr Dutton’s calls come as the Reserve Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday, increasing pressure on the cost of living for Australians (stock image)

Energy Secretary Chris Bowen said he supports Labor’s modeling that showed power prices would fall by $275 a year as a result of increased renewable energy production.

‘The modeling was done before the elections; I’m behind the models,” he told Sky News.

“We’ll get on with the work, we’ll go at a pace in our first 100 days, but ultimately we won’t be judged on our first 100 days, we’ll be judged on performance over time.”

Mr Albanese told parliament that the government cut the cost of living by lowering the price of prescription drugs to $30 and making childcare cheaper for anyone earning less than $530,000 as of July 2023.

In June, Mr Bowen admitted that the $275 cut may not be feasible amid a major spike in power prices.

He said “numbers will change” and blamed delays at the Snowy 2.0 hydroelectric dam in NSW and the price hikes of power along the east coast.

The opposition leader’s recent calls come as the Reserve Bank raised rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday.

The cash interest rate is now at 2.35 percent, which was in line with market expectations.

Mr Albanian (pictured) claimed a series of measures to lower the cost of living would be announced in the next two weeks

Prime Minister pledged to cut bills by $275 ahead of May federal election (stock image)

Rising inflation has increasingly burdened Australians with the cost of living.

Mr Albanese said on Tuesday that his government will introduce legislation to further tackle the crisis within two weeks.

“That’s why we submitted a proposal to the Fair Work Commission to increase the wages of people on the minimum wage and successfully argued for the result, a 5.2 percent increase,” he said.

‘That is why we have ensured that the pension increases and increases for those entitled to social assistance have taken place this month. We understand the pressure people are under and we wanted to take steps to ease the cost of living.”

The first set of measures includes cheaper medicines and childcare.

However, some of these changes won’t take effect until mid-2023.