Anthony Albanese is slammed for his Shaquille O’Neal Aboriginal voice stunt

A talkback radio host has labeled Anthony Albanese’s meeting with the NBA star-turned-paid ambassador for gambling company Shaquille O’Neal as “cringeworthy” and “patronising.”

At a press conference in Sydney on Saturday, the former NBA star who is in Australia for a string of casino appearances for his high-paying role as the sports betting brand ambassador PointsBet was wheeled out to show support for the Indigenous vote to Parliament.

But instead of approving the Voice, he muttered a few words about God and love for Australia.

The move – designed to generate support for the Voice among young Australians – has been criticized by Aboriginal politicians as “divisive” and strange.

Ben Fordham of Radio 2GB Sydney added his criticism Monday morning, saying: ‘It was terrible. It was old-fashioned.

Mr Albanese revealed that O’Neal had requested the meeting in Sydney on Saturday to try and understand more about the proposed Indigenous vote to parliament

“And I think everyone was wondering, what the hell does Shaquille O’Neal have to do with a vote in Parliament in Australia?

‘This is a serious problem. It is also a sensitive issue. And Australians want to carefully consider the proposal. But the prime minister has not presented it well.’

He added: “At first he refused to give any detail about how the vote would work to Parliament and now he is bringing up the Shaq attack.

How patronizing to drive an American celebrity out to try and win over an Australian audience.

“And I think that’s the way most people felt, like it was condescending.”

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (center) pictured with Indigenous Australian minister Linda Burney (left) and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right)

Mr Albanese wants to create a group of elected Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who would give advice to parliament known as the Voice.

He wants to include the body in the constitution, which means the Australian public must support it in a referendum.

Among those who criticized the meeting with O’Neal were Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe and Coalition Senator Jacinta Price, both Aboriginal.

Senator Thorpe attacked O’Neal for injecting himself into the matter during an increasingly heated debate.

“I thought a black man coming to our country would have more respect for First Nations people than meddling in a controversial topic, dividing our people,” she wrote on Twitter.

‘I didn’t advise, I hope you take the time to put it right. We do not come to your country and do not interfere in your affairs.’

Australia Greens Senator for Victoria, Lidia Thorpe raises her arm during her swearing-in ceremony in the Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 1, 2022

Senator Thorpe is a strong supporter of the Indigenous vote to parliament, but seemed to think the basketball legend was doing more harm than good.

Senator Price previously tried to subdue the meeting, dismissing the event as “desperate times call for desperate measures.”

The newly elected senator from the Liberal Liberal, who opposes an Indigenous vote in parliament, was scathing about the Prime Minister, Indigenous Australian Minister Linda Burney, and the man commonly known as Shaq.

“If the Prime Minister and the Minister for Indigenous Australians think that Shaq’s experience of ‘lifting marginalized people’ is the answer to winning yes to the Vote, then it shows how ignorant and indifferent they both are,” he said. they.

“I have no doubt that Shaq is a top executive, but it’s a little insulting to ask a black American to help black Australians like it’s all about the color of someone’s skin.”

Ms Price said Indigenous Australians had more in common with Native Americans than with African Americans.

She said Mr Albanian and Ms Burney, who is a native, should be ashamed of “such superficiality without substance when we are faced with such serious problems.”

Ms Burney kept things much lighter by posting a photo of herself with O’Neal and Mr Albanese on social media.

“It’s not every day that you can shake hands with NBA legend Shaq,” she said.

Senator Jacinta Price of the country’s Liberal Party is pictured giving her maiden speech

The four-time NBA champion discussed his charity work, basketball and his interest in the First Nations Voice.

“I hope he enjoys the Bunnies (South Sydney NRL team) jersey and the amazing boomerang handcrafted by 25-year-old Wiradjuri artist Josh Evans.”

Mr Albanese said O’Neal requested a meeting in Sydney to learn more about the referendum on the proposed Vote to Parliament.

The The 2.11 meter giant put both Mr Albanese and little Mrs Burney in the shade at the brief photo opportunity.

Shaq proved to be a man of few words on this occasion, although he did make a strange move gently pulling Mrs. Burney’s hand to touch his forehead.

Mr Albanese later said the meeting had been a success, saying: “It was a very positive conversation,

“He is interested in this country, his second visit to Australia.

“He knows that we are a warm and generous people, and he wanted to inform himself about what this (Voice) debate was about… by contacting the Minister for Indigenous Affairs and me as Prime Minister directly.

“It’s a very positive discussion about how Australia is viewed in the world.”

While many commentators on Ms Burney’s Facebook page supported him, some were baffled as to why they used O’Neal to publicize Australian politics.