Anthony Albanese is set to END the $750 pandemic leave payment

The federal government is pushing for calls to extend paid pandemic leave when it expires at the end of next month.

Workers can claim up to $750 if they contract Covid and need to isolate themselves, but have no sick leave available to them. The scheme will expire on September 30.

The national cabinet will meet on Wednesday afternoon, where leaders are expected to discuss shortening the isolation period from seven days to five days.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said support couldn’t go on forever, hinted it could end next month

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet, who leads the press, stressed that financial support should be provided as long as isolation periods are in place.

“The reality is that if that support isn’t there, you’ve got people coming out of isolation and going to work to provide for their families, so we have a responsibility to do that, and I’ll make that point very clear tomorrow, he said Tuesday.

But speaking to reporters in Canberra, treasurer Jim Chalmers said support cannot go on forever, suggesting it could end next month.

“The reality, accepted on all sides, is that this kind of support cannot go on forever,” said Dr. Chalmers.

“It also relies on some of the other ways we respond to this Covid health challenge and economic challenge.”

Funding for the pandemic leave payments is currently split 50-50 between the states and the federal government.

It was supposed to let the payment expire despite being amid mounting Omicron cases, citing budgetary pressures.