Anthony Albanese is asked the question he dreads the most – interest rates

Anthony Albanese answered a question about interest rates correctly and received mocking applause from the opposition.

It is known that the prime minister could not mention the record low interest rate of 0.1 percent in April, marking off his first week of the election campaign.

But he was well prepared on Monday when he was confronted with it during Parliament’s question time on the rising cost of living.

‘How much higher is the cash interest rate today compared to when you came into government and how much more do Australians pay as a result of a typical mortgage? asked Angus Taylor.

Mr Albanese replied: ‘The spot rate today is 1.35’, correctly stating the spot rate, which has risen three times in the months since his disastrous response.

The Coalition Benches the banks are bursting into were clearly mocking with cheers and applause at the Prime Minister who gave the correct figure this time.

“The Reserve Bank said they were a harbinger of rate hikes ahead of the election,” Mr Albanese continued.

“If the opponents want to argue that if the government hadn’t changed, if the Australian people hadn’t voted for change on May 21, interest rates would be the same, then they’re kidding themselves.”

The prime minister then accused the opposition of not taking responsibility for everything it has done during nine years of government and has led to rising costs of living.

“They will not take responsibility for what they have left behind, the trillion dollars in debt or any of the other chaos they have left in the economy, the failure of social policy, the failure of energy policy, the failure of environmental policy.” , he said. .

It should be noted that he did not answer the question put to him, which Mr Taylor tried to argue but was late, as the Prime Minister had finished speaking.

Mr Albanian nearly derailed an unwinnable election in the opening days of the campaign on April 11, when he was unable to name the important figure.

The Labor leader was asked if he knew what the cash rate was but dodged the question by saying ‘We can do the old question and answer with over 50 different numbers’.

He was later asked what the national unemployment rate is. He tried to guess, but was wrong.

“The national unemployment rate right now is… I think it’s 5.4… sorry. I’m not sure what it is,’ he said.

The unemployment rate was then four percent, the lowest since 2008.

This disastrous press conference dominated headlines all week and made the first week of the campaign a write-off, but it recovered and won the election easily.