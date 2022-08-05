Anthony Albanese is accused of disrespecting Sussan Ley in Parliament with ‘shoo’ gesture

Anthony Albanese has denied disrespecting liberal front bencher Sussan Ley after he was caught on camera driving her away from parliament.

The prime minister made the gesture to the deputy Liberal leader as she spoke during Question Time on Thursday, sparking a stir from opposition benches.

An enraged Ms Ley accused Mr Albanese of hypocrisy after promising to change politics during the election campaign to make it more inclusive for women.

Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley said Mr Albanian’s gesture was ‘rude and contemptuous’

“I don’t mind the rough politics, but I do mind the hypocrisy he displayed in Question Time,” she said in a statement.

“If Anthony Albanese wants to be rude to a woman and waves her away contemptuously when she tries to speak in parliament, that’s his choice, but it doesn’t fit the values ​​of a modern workplace in this country at all.”

In an ABC radio interview on Friday morning, Mr. Albanese denied being disrespectful, stressing, “I have been respectful and will continue to do so.”

He accused the coalition of hypocrisy and claimed that opposition members had constantly disturbed him during Question Time.

“The opposition has chosen the path of disruption, which is what they are consistently doing,” he said.

“I dismiss the comments as completely hypocritical, given the screams that screamed for me to sit down every time I got up, including non-stop gestures.”

Mr Albanese (pictured) accused the coalition of hypocrisy, claiming that opposition members had constantly disturbed him during Question Time

Immediately after the urging gesture, opposition affairs manager Paul Fletcher asked Mr Albanese to apologize and tell Parliament: “It was disrespectful to a high-ranking female parliamentarian and I ask him to withdraw it.”

But Mr Albanian said Mr Fletcher was just playing politics after a bad week for the coalition.

“Paul Fletcher was, I think, on none of the roughly 50 this week in terms of his points of order, trying to score cheap points rather than engage in constructive debate,” he said.

Education Minister Jason Clare also defended the prime minister at Sunrise Friday morning, saying: ‘I have seen politicians from both sides make such gestures when someone’s point of order is rejected.’

He said the opposition cannot lecture on the treatment of women and said Ms Ley “stands out as a cocktail bar in the Sahara” in the Dads Army Liberal Party.

Ms Ley said the ‘punching motion’ amounted to Mr Albanian telling her to ‘sit down and shut up’.

Mr Albanian pledged during the election campaign to make politics more inclusive and doubled down in his maiden speech to Labor members on May 31.

“From this position we have the opportunity to shape the future,” he said.

“We need to change the way politics operates in this country. We need to be more inclusive.

“We have to be prepared to reach out. We must be prepared to address those issues. We can do that in this parliament.’

Also on Friday morning, Mr Albanese announced that he will be going on holiday in Australia next week, leaving Richard Marles as acting Prime Minister.

The prime minister said he wanted to be candid about his break after Scott Morrison was blasted for sneaking to Hawaii during the 2019 wildfires.