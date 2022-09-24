Anthony Albanese has day to FORGET as Sydney Swans and South Sydney Rabbitohs lose

It’s been a tough day for Sydney sportingly and Anthony Albanese – a fan of the Swans and Rabbitohs – will surely be gutted after a day to forget for the Prime Minister.

The 59-year-old spent Saturday morning in Melbourne and was a guest at the AFL’s grand final breakfast as anticipation built ahead of Sydney’s clash with Geelong at the MCG.

Wearing a red and white scarf – the Swans’ club colors – Albanese joked that his deputy prime minister Richard Marles would be to blame if the Swans fell short.

‘You never forget your first Grand Final. Mine was way back in 1989 when I drove down to watch one of the greatest Grand Finals ever staged between Hawthorn and Geelong,” he said.

‘I was sitting on the edge of my seat. Hopefully I will be in a better place today than I was then.

‘If Geelong win I’m really concerned that when I was away in London last week Richard Marles was the acting premier so I’m concerned he’s also sworn himself in as minister for the Cats.’

As it happened, the Swans were absolutely dominated by the Cats, going down to an 81-point defeat that will take Buddy Franklin & Co. some time to recover from.

Albanese then flew from the MCG to Accor Stadium to watch his beloved South Sydney Rabbitohs take on reigning NRL premiers Penrith Panthers in this season’s inaugural final.

This time, watching on wearing a red and green scarf, the Prime Minister looked despondent as his side capitulated and threw away a 12-point lead to suffer a 32-12 defeat and crash out of the final.

Before his rise to the highest office in the land, Albanese was a regular Souths fan and took to the streets with thousands of fans over 20 years ago to protest their expulsion from the newly created NRL competition.

He also famously appeared in Federal Parliament in 1999, making a number of motions including a call for the NRL to include South Sydney in the 2000 competition.

“As the working class people who support them, South Sydney has always paid their way,” he said.

‘Unlike teams like Melbourne and Cronulla who would be insolvent if it wasn’t for News Limited.

‘And people from this proud tradition know how to fight, in parliament, on the streets and in court.’

History shows that South Sydney won that game. Albanese still wears his weathered scarf and battered vintage Rabbitohs jersey on regular occasions.