Anthony Albanese faces calls to bring forward cheaper childcare

Anthony Albanese is facing calls to advance its cheaper childcare policy, which could save families up to $11,000 a year.

New Labor government will increase childcare fees for any family earning less than $530,000, costing taxpayers $5.4 billion over four years.

But the policy — which will benefit the economy and gender equality by making women work more — won’t take effect until July 2023.

The government is facing calls to bring the move forward to January, an idea supported by new ‘blue’ MP Zoe Daniel at Thursday’s jobs and skills summit.

“Government measures on childcare should be brought forward,” she said.

How much can you save with Labor’s childcare policy? Family income: $50,000 $75,000 $100,000 $125,000 $150,000 $175,000 $200,000 $250,000 $300,000 $355,000 $400,000 $500,000 Maximum annual savings: $1,600 $2,132 $3,519 $4,586 $5,653 $6,720 $5,121 $1,920 $3,595 $11,202 $8,322 $1,920 Based on 50 hours per week for 52 weeks at the hourly rate cap

The government has so far withdrawn requests to push the policy forward, citing pressure on the budget with nearly $1 trillion in debt.

But Ms Daniel said that argument makes little sense, as Labor has pledged to maintain the phase three tax cuts due by 2024 and costing $244 billion over 10 years.

“If we can afford third-stage tax cuts, we can afford this economy-boosting measure,” she said.

Under Labor’s childcare policy, the government would remove a cap that would prevent families earning more than $189,390 from receiving more than $10,560 a year in subsidies.

A $189,390 family using childcare five days a week would instead receive $21,608 in subsidies, more than double the current allowance.

Lower-income families would also benefit from higher subsidies. For example, a family that takes home $80,000 per year will receive an additional $2,389 per year for full-time care.

Ms Daniel – a former ABC journalist – also called for the Fair Work Act to be amended so that workers are more likely to have flexible arrangements.

“At present, an application can be made, but there is no appeal process,” she said.

‘Second generation women take care of children and elderly parents. Flexibility is key.’

Ms Daniel also demanded that the government ‘immediately improve parental leave provisions to make them more flexible and shareable’.

“We need 26 weeks of paid shareable parental leave,” she said.