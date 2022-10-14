Anthony Albanese drops a hint he'll change paid parental leave scheme in the Budget

He can raise paid parental leave from 18 to 26 weeks in the federal budget

The Prime Minister has hinted that he may want to make a sweeping change to the parental leave scheme

Paid parental leave will be increased from 18 to 26 weeks under a major policy proposal to be debated ahead of the federal budget.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is considering the proposal ahead of the October 26 budget, which will aim to address gender equality and help families with the cost of living.

Albanese told reporters he would have more to say on the matter, but that helping women enter the workforce was “low-hanging fruit” to improve the economy.

“We need to maximize women’s economic participation for the sake of family budgets, but also for the sake of our national economy,” he said.

The prime minister said Australia was “towards the bottom” compared to other advanced democracies when it came to paid parental leave.

‘We will make announcements when we make them. But we have said that consistent paid parental leave is something that Labor has committed to. It’s something we’ve said we’d like to do more of,’ he said.

Anthony Albanese (above) said tackling gender equality in the workforce was “low-hanging fruit” to improve the economy as he suggests he may increase the length of paid parental leave

New reforms could see parents paid eight extra weeks of parental leave (above, picture of a young mother) in a bid to allow more women to stay in the workforce

‘One of the things about paid parental leave that we need to do, just as we need to do with childcare, is to increase women’s participation in the workforce, to ensure that they can stay in the workforce, to build productivity for businesses as well as by increasing their standard of living.’

Albanese said people with families were good for the economy as well as for individuals.

“And Labor will always do what we can to provide more support, but I will have more to say about that in the coming term,” he said.

As it stands, eligible working parents who are the primary carer of a newborn can receive 18 weeks of parental leave pay at the national minimum wage.

Secondary carers such as fathers or partners can receive pay for up to two weeks.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions has called on the Albanian government to increase paid parental leave to 26 weeks initially, before extending it to 52 weeks by 2030.