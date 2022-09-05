Anthony Albanese compares the Lodge to public housing

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Anthony Albanese has described his taxpayer-funded 40-room mansion, swimming pool, tennis court, wine room and chef as social housing.

The prime minister, who grew up on the housing commission in Camperdown, western Sydney, joked Monday that he was happy to be back in public housing after moving into the prime minister’s residence, The Lodge.

When asked by a Greens MP whether his status as a landlord prevented him from supporting a rent freeze, Mr Albanese replied: ‘I am very happy to be back in public housing, that has to be said. Much better than my first cafe.’

Anthony Albanese grew up in this housing commission block in Camperdown, Sydney’s west

He now lives in The Lodge (pictured) a 40-room townhouse in Canberra

While the Lodge is taxpayer funded, it is worlds away from housing commission. It features six bedrooms, a wine room, two kitchens, four bathrooms, an orchard, a pond, two dining rooms, a pool and tennis court and comes with a full-time chef.

Liberal sources said Scott Morrison would never have gotten away with such a comment, even if it was a light-hearted joke.

Can you imagine the outrage if Morrison made that statement?

“Can you imagine the outrage when Morrison made that statement,” a source said.

The Greens are calling for a national rent freeze for two years, so that incomes can catch up with rising prices.

The party also wants the rent increases to be capped at two percent per 24 months when the two-year suspension ends.

In the 12 months to June, rents rose 9.1 percent in capital cities and 10.8 percent in regional areas, data from CoreLogic shows.

More than 1 million people spend more than 50 percent of their income on rent.

Greens housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather is pictured left with leader Adam Bandt

Mr Albanese – who owns at least three properties – has refused to support the rent freeze proposal, saying it is not possible to “do too little to nationalize real estate”.

In Question Time on Monday, Greens spokesman Max Chandler-Mather asked Mr Albanian if he refused to support it because he is a landlord.

“Would you like to put your own status with a landlord aside and look at the green proposal for a two-year rent freeze,” he said.

Mr Albanese said Labour’s $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, which aims to build 30,000 new social and affordable housing in its first five years, will help alleviate the housing crisis.

“A range of people are definitely under pressure in terms of housing affordability, finding it difficult to market, pay the rent and pay the bills,” he said.