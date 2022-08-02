Anthony Albanese called out for CHEATING as parliamentary State of Origin finishes in controversy

A parliamentary football match over state of origin ended in scandal after Anthony Albanese scored an ‘unreliable’ attempt to seal victory for New South Wales.

The Prime Minister and other MPs held the grudge match outside Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday morning, with diehard South Sydney Rabbitohs fan, Mr Albanese, scoring a dubious four-pointer just before halftime to put NSW 3-1.

Sports Minister Anika Wells, a Queensland resident, claimed to have touched the Prime Minister before pressing the ball to the ground.

“It was a good first half. Well, I scored the try to give it a 3-1 lead and at that point I think the game should have been stopped at half time,” Mr Albanese said after the game.

“Apparently that other referee, this guy named Andrew Abdo from the NRL, is trying to run the show a little bit.”

A state-of-home parliamentary touch footy match ended in scandal after Anthony Albanese made an ‘unreliable’ attempt to seal victory for New South Wales

Sports Minister Anika Wells, a Queensland, claimed to have touched the Prime Minister before pressing the ball to the ground – with footage from the match confirming she had completed the tag

Poll Has Anthony Cheated Albanian?

The Prime Minister, who went up against Wallabies legend David Pocock and political opponent Barnaby Joyce, who performed a Greg Inglis-esque backflip to play for Queensland due to the state of his birth.

“Barnaby has very short stints on the pitch. Although he represents the NSW seat, he is also wearing a Maroon jersey,” Mr Albanese told Today.

“Look, there should be an investigation into some of these players and what they play for, I tell you.

“I can report the biggest scandal since GI (Greg Inglis) playing for Queensland, David Pocock of the ACT donning a Queensland jersey. They stop for nothing.’

After a late offload, Mr Albanese got fed the ball and showed the toe of his Rabbitohs heroes, cutting through the defense and landing the ball spectacularly with his outstretched hand.

Mr Albanese showed a real turnaround to burst through the Queensland defense ahead of the dubious four-pointer

The Prime Minister, who went up against Wallabies legend David Pocock and political opponent Barnaby Joyce, who performed a Greg Inglis-esque backflip to play for Queensland about the state of his birth

Mrs Wells immediately contested the try after Mr Albanese reeled off the fours, but the referee pointed to the spot.

She said there was “clear photographic evidence” showing him touching the Labor leader before holding the ball to the ground, with video confirming her claim.

The Prime Minister can clearly be seen being tagged before pressing the ball to the ground, which should only have seen the Blues lead by one going into the break.

After the game, the Sports Minister blamed the referees.

“I think we can all agree that based on that decision, the referee will be the next governor general,” she said after the game.

“And I think in the end we can say glory to Queensland.”

Ms Wells joked that she may be having her last day as Sports Secretary after contesting the Prime Minister’s bid

On her way back to Parliament House, she admitted that her time in politics may have come to an end as a result of her protest.

“Before I walk back into the Prime Minister’s Office, I was thrilled to be the Sports Minister, it was an honour,” she said.

“I think we can all agree that based on that decision, the referee will probably be the next governor general.”