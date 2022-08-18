Anthony Albanese boast about putting the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags behind him

<!–

An Indigenous vote to parliament is an outstretched hand of friendship from First Nations people to the rest of Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Meeting with the Torres Strait regional authority during a visit to Thursday Island, Mr Albanese also reaffirmed his support for his government that has chosen to display all three national flags at press conferences.

“We didn’t make a fuss, we didn’t make a media statement… we just did it,” he said.

“We have flags that represent our entire nation. It’s an opportunity to talk about our entire history.”

Mr Albanian vowed that his trip would not be his last to the region as prime minister, telling community leaders he wanted to leave “permanent footprints” and see real change.

“That’s why it’s so important that Australians have the opportunity to join that outstretched hand that there is in friendship,” he said.

“The Uluru statement is a very generous handout of people where the gap is.

“I see this as something that will not only benefit Indigenous Australians, it will benefit all Australians.”

Mr Albanese traveled with Indigenous Australian Minister Linda Burney and Queensland Senator Nita Green to Torres Strait to discuss what an Indigenous vote could look like.

“The vote … is a very modest request in my opinion, but it is a request that must be met with absolute acceptance,” he said.

“As a step toward how we improve the engagement needed to fully reconcile our nation.”

His speech at the Garma Festival last month included a proposal for a referendum call to enshrine an Indigenous vote to parliament in the constitution.

The proposed question would be, ‘Do you support an amendment to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander vote?’

Mr Albanese said he wanted extensive talks about what form that vote could take.

Mr Albanese is traveling to Thursday Island and will meet with women community leaders in the Torres Strait on Friday following his meeting with the Torres Strait Regional Authority on Thursday

The prime minister will meet with women community leaders in Torres Strait on Friday morning during the second day of his visit.

Ms Burney met with state and territory indigenous ministers on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the vote to parliament and the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

State and territory ministers all agreed to support the federal government’s work to enshrine the voice in the constitution.

“All governments emphasized their strong continued commitment to work together to improve practical outcomes for First Nations peoples,” a statement read.

Ministers discussed the practical steps to implement the vote, including at regional level.

Ministers will meet again at the end of this month in the Joint Council for Closing the Gap, where progress on the national agreement is on the agenda.