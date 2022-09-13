Anthony Albanese blows up at reporter asking if an Aussie will be on the $5 note: ‘Bit of respect’ 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Prime Minister has criticized a reporter who asked if he would like an Australian to replace the Queen on the $5 note in the wake of Her Majesty’s death.

Anthony Albanese expressed his frustration at what he thought was a trivial question during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I’m talking about a funeral next Monday for Queen Elizabeth II – and I’m asked about a replacement on the $5 bill.

“I think this is a time for a little respect.

“And, you know, we’re going to handle these issues properly, in an orderly way, in a way that’s respectful—so I haven’t focused on that matter.”

Anthony Albanese (pictured) exploded at a reporter who dared to ask him a question on Monday and called for ‘a little respect’

The death of Queen Elizabeth after 70 years on the throne heralds a series of changes that will take place in Australia, with the country’s coins bearing the face of the new king.

But some Australians have flocked online to demand that famous Australians instead be commemorated on the country’s legal tender when the printing press gets underway.

“Time to replace Queen Elizabeth’s face for cash with Steve Irwin or Heath Ledger I guess,” one woman tweeted.

Earlier, Mr Albanian was summoned live on radio during a bizarre ramble over next week’s holiday on September 22 to mourn the Queen.

Asked by Ben Fordham at 2GB to explain how the holiday wouldn’t lead to the cancellation of long-booked hospital appointments, Mr Albanese tripped over himself.

Some Aussies want Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin to be inscribed on the $5 bill instead of the new king. Pictured is a mock-up of a $5 bill with Steve Irwin’s face on it

“The day after in Melbourne, for the doctors in Melbourne…is a holiday because it’s the day before the AFL grand final,” he said.

Fordham interrupted to ask, “So what does that mean?” and then the Prime Minister stumbled on.

“Well, think about it, the AFL grand final takes place every year, they have a day off every year… the Friday before,” he said, before finally forming a coherent sentence.

King Charles III will be printed on Australia’s $5 bill and on the country’s coins when he ascends the throne

The announcement of the public holiday on Thursday to commemorate the Queens Victorians will be given a four day break as they already have the following day off for the ALF grand final.

“This is an event in 70 years and I am sure that, with a little common sense, these problems can be solved,” the prime minister said.

“Of course, if anyone needs chemotherapy on that day, they should get it.”