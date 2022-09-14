Anthony Albanese blows up AGAIN over Queen on $5 note question

<!–

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lost his temper when reporters asked about Queen Elizabeth II’s appearance on the $5 bill for the second day in a row.

Mr Albanese was furious at a news conference on Wednesday where he announced that Covid payments will continue beyond the September 30 deadline and remain in effect as long as mandatory five-day isolation periods are applied by all states and territories.

The payment gives workers access to $540 in taxpayer money to make up for lost wages while in isolation.

“The government has a responsibility to provide support during that period, which is currently set at five days, except for people in elderly care, disability care, and so on, which remains at seven days,” Albanian told reporters on Wednesday.

“Of course we continue to believe that if people are sick, whether they are due to Covid or other health problems, they should not be allowed to work and that is important.”

Mr Albanese also announced a new payment limit that prevents people from claiming more than three payments in a six-month period.

“Data from Services Australia shows that in the six months to 30 June 2022, of the claims made by individuals who claimed more than once, about 13 percent were claimed four or more times,” he said.

“That’s a claim every 6.5 weeks or more.”

The announcement was followed by a series of questions where a reporter made the mistake of asking Mr Albanese whether the Queen will be removed from Australia’s $5 bills.

“My opinion is that Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is next Monday. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is next Monday, my focus is not on who’s on the $5,” he said.

It comes after Mr Albanian woke up another journalist to ask a similar question on Tuesday.

“I’m talking about a funeral next Monday for Queen Elizabeth II – and I’m being asked about a replacement on the $5 bill,” he said.

“I think this is a time for a little respect.

“And, you know, we’re going to handle these issues properly, in an orderly way, in a way that’s respectful—so I haven’t focused on that matter.”

Albanian will fly to London on Monday for the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The funeral will be followed by an Australian public holiday declared Thursday as a ‘national day of mourning’ for the monarch of 70 years and a memorial service in Canberra.