Anthony Albanese blames Scott Morrison for skills shortage facing Australia

Anthony Albanese has been told to focus on his job rather than criticize Scott Morrison after blaming the coalition government for Australia’s massive skills shortage.

Companies across the country are struggling to fill job openings, with an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent, the lowest since August 1974.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean has urged Mr Albanian to issue visas to thousands of unskilled workers to replace those who left during the Covid-19 pandemic and never returned.

Mr Albanese spoke to businesses and unions on Monday ahead of the Labor jobs and skills summit next week, blaming the former government for the problem.

He said the coalition should have copied New Zealand and included temporary visa holders in the payments for job seekers and job seekers so that they were not forced to leave the country.

Anthony Albanese (center) has been told to focus on his job rather than criticize Scott Morrison after blaming the coalition for Australia’s massive skills shortage

“One of the things that happened with the pandemic was that the former government told everyone to leave who was a temporary visa holder, unlike New Zealand which aspired to keep people there,” Mr Albanese said.

“That means New Zealand is in a better position than Australia is now.”

The comments come after Mr Albanese pocketed much of last week’s Scott Morrison for secretly swearing himself into five ministerial portfolios in 2020 and 2021.

Shadow immigration minister Dan Tehan said Albanians should focus on their own government rather than constantly blowing up the coalition.

“Anthony Albanese spends too much time focusing on the Liberal Party and too little time focusing on the needs of the Australian people,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“If he focused his energies on tackling our national skills shortage and our cost of living, everyone would be better off.”

The Prime Minister said Mr Morrison (left with Jacinda Ardern) should have copied New Zealand and included temporary visa holders in the payments for Jobkeeper and Jobseeker

Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley also criticized Mr Albanian, saying he “stop acting like an opposition leader and start acting like a prime minister’.

She told Daily Mail Australia: ‘He has no plan to cut electricity prices, increase your mortgage costs next month, or stop your grocery bills from rising all the time.

Solving Australia’s skill challenges requires more than a few sleds.

“Governing is hard and you need a plan, but unfortunately this government doesn’t have one.”

Australia has the second largest skills shortage of the rich OECD countries, after Canada.

Mr Albanian is open to increasing immigration but also wants domestic workers to be trained for the ‘jobs of the future’.

“The skills have changed, so we have to adapt that training to the skills,” he told reporters on Monday.

Mr. Albanian outlined the 10 professions with the greatest labor shortages, including nurses, chefs, early childhood educators and electricians.

A new NSW Treasury forecast predicts the state will face a 304,000 worker shortage by 2025-26. Pictured: a bartender in Sydney

Construction workers and civil engineers were also on the list, as were other caring professions, such as childcare workers and care for the elderly and disabled.

Technology will also remain a major employer for the next five years, according to government forecasts, with IT business and systems analysts and software programmers completing the top 10.

To help close these skills gaps, the government plans to send more than 450,000 people to TAFE for free.

Supporting learners will also be on the agenda at the Jobs and Skills Summit.

Kean made his case for more migrants in an op-ed in the Australian newspaper ahead of his appearance at a hearing on budget estimates on Monday.

He suggested that the Commonwealth temporarily increase the number of skilled visa places, especially for those who work as caretakers.

He also wants a new visa category targeting lower-skilled professions.

“It’s natural that unions try to limit the number of immigrant workers, but the main voices are those of small business owners screaming for staff,” Kean wrote.