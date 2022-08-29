Anthony Albanese backs increasing permanent migration

Anthony Albanese has invaded Scott Morrison’s government for refusing to financially support temporary visa holders at JobKeeper during the pandemic.

Mr Albanese said that decision prompted workers to leave the country – while the country’s companies are now facing a staff shortage after 600,000 left.

Australia now has the second largest skills shortage of the rich OECD countries, only after Canada.

Speaking at the National Press Club on the occasion of his 100 days in power, the prime minister said he would prefer a migration system with more avenues to permanent residence.

Currently, thousands of skilled workers are evicted after up to four years in Australia because their jobs do not qualify for residency – and there was no exception during the height of the pandemic.

Australia suffers from a shortage of engineers (pictured), according to Mr Albanian

“It was probably not the wisest decision during the pandemic to tell anyone who was a temporary visa holder to leave,” Mr Albanese said.

“And to provide them with no income and no support, which means many of them have left, with a bad feeling towards Australia and that’s spreading.”

He added: ‘We have a globalized labor market. And we need to strengthen our reputation. Australia is a great place to live, or to visit, and we should always keep that in mind and I think some of the actions that took place back then were unwise.’

Scott Morrison refused to include temporary migrants in the JobKeeper scheme, unlike the New Zealand government which managed to retain many of its migrant workers with wage subsidies.

There is also a shortage of nurses (photo). Mr Albanian is open to more skilled migration

Mr Albanese is considering raising the migration ceiling for skilled workers from 160,000 per year to 200,000 per year, but believes that migration policy is ‘not all about numbers’.

“I believe we need more pathways to permanent migration than just temporary workers,” he said.

“There are areas and professions that we have, whether that’s nurses, cooks, engineers…where we’re short of skills not for a year, but for decades.

“I think the idea of ​​training someone and bringing them here for a few years and then finding someone else to do the same job is incredibly inefficient.

“It’s much better to give someone a sense of ownership and a stake in this country.

“With the exception of First Nations people, we are all migrants, or descendants of migrants. We are a migration country.’

Companies across the country are struggling to fill vacancies, with an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent, the lowest since August 1974.

Migration will be an important part of the government’s jobs and skills summit with companies and unions next week.

Unions want a minimum salary of $90,000 for skilled migrants so that local wages are not undercut.

But business groups say $60,000 is more realistic, allowing migrants to fill roles in hospitals, schools and aged care.