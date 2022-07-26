Anthony Albanese asked whether the threat of war with China keeps him up at night

Anthony Albanese has been asked if the looming threat from China is keeping him up at night, as the prime minister admits ‘it’s one of my concerns’.

Sarah Ferguson, the new ABC presenter at 7:30 a.m., asked Mr. Albanese if he shared the same fears about China’s rapid militarization as some of his colleagues.

Your Defense Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles says China’s rapid military build-up is giving him sleepless nights. Now that you’re Prime Minister, does that keep you up at night?’ asked Ferguson.

“It is certainly one of my concerns and something we are very vigilant about,” Mr Albanese replied.

“We live in an era of strategic competition and significant change in what is happening in our region. We live in an era of real uncertainty.’

Ferguson asked if Mr Albanese thought he would follow in the footsteps of former Prime Minister John Curtin – who paced the corridors of The Lodge at night and became drowsy at the looming threat from Japan during World War II.

‘I certainly hope not. What we want is peace and security in the region. We don’t want a military conflict,” the prime minister said.

“That’s why we must do everything we can to avoid it. That is why we support the people of Ukraine in their struggle.’

The seasoned reporter then interrupted Mr Albanian to say Australians feared war with China as the eastern power shows increasing military aggression.

“The war that everyone fears is with China,” she said.

Ferguson then as the Prime Minister had a responsibility to the Australian people to share the likelihood of war with China.

“We have a responsibility to get the facts out without creating fears that may not materialize,” Mr Albanese said.

“We have to react soberly to the circumstances we face. That’s what my government is committed to.’

When asked whether he would bow to “inevitable” US pressure to send Australian troops to defend Taiwan, Mr Albanian said he was not concerned with “hypotheticals”.

‘It’s important that we do that. That is not in the interest of peace and security in the region. That is why there has been a position of a dual policy for a long time, but a position of support for the status quo,” he replied.

The prime minister said that while it was important to map out the risks of war, it was important not to voice fears simply to ‘score domestic points’.

His comments come just hours after China responded to its calls to lift trade sanctions after two years of disruptions.

“Let me reiterate that China’s position on practical cooperation with other countries, including Australia, is consistent,” said Zhao Lijian, spokesman for China’s foreign ministry.

Xiao Qian, a new Chinese ambassador to Australia, has maintained that “there is every reason for China and Australia to be friends and partners rather than adversaries or enemies.”

“We hope that Australia will seize the opportunities in our relations, take concrete actions, form the right perception of China, establish economic and trade relations with China in the spirit of mutual respect and mutual benefit.”

China looks set to end its disastrous Australian coal ban, with stock market traders pricing in an imminent policy change.

Beijing blocked the commodity in November 2020 to punish Canberra for suggesting an international investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic that began in Wuhan.

China’s campaign of economic coercion also saw similar bans on key export sectors such as barley, wine, cotton, seafood, timbre and copper.

But the economic threat hit back at the authoritarian nation, leaving China with widespread power outages — as it generates more than half of its electricity from coal.

Australian coal mining companies saw significant surges in stock prices on Thursday — with rumors circulating that the communist nation could end its ban as early as August.

Intended to cripple Australia’s finances, the ban left tens of millions of people suffering from constant power outages during China’s frigid winter months.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong met her counterpart Wang Yi in Bali on July 8, where the two reportedly discussed the coal ban.

Beijing was then forced to look to countries like Japan to buy second-hand Australian coal, driving up costs.

They had paid about $590 per million tons of coal through the ban, compared to the $370 million they paid before the embargo.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong met her counterpart Wang Yi in Bali earlier in July, where the two reportedly discussed the coal ban, among other things.

“I welcome our discussion of issues of concern between our two countries and our discussion of the region’s prosperity, security and stability,” Ms Wong said after the G20 summit.

The impact seems almost immediate, with coal company stock prices pointing to an impending end to the deadlock and an embarrassing backflip from the communist superpower.