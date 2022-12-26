Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon watch the cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Anthony Albanese has enjoyed a day of cricket with his girlfriend Jodie Haydon as the Prime Minister relaxes over the Christmas holidays.

The pair were seen watching Australia take on South Africa on the second day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Mr. Albanese donned a wide-brimmed hat, with a blue business shirt and red speckled tie, while Ms. Haydon shaded her eyes with large sunglasses and wore a polka-dot skirt.

The couple looked relaxed as they tuned in to the action on a sweltering 34C day in Melbourne.

Two days earlier, on Christmas Day, Mr. Albanese spent the morning handing out meals to the homeless and vulnerable at Ashfield Uniting Church in Sydney’s inner west.

The prime minister served meals to the underprivileged along with the Rev. Bill Crews, who runs the Exodus Foundation, which provides thousands of free meals to those in need each year.

Ms Haydon also joined Mr Albanese in church on Sunday morning, as was NSW Labor leader Chris Minns, and the trio were seen serving up roast vegetables and Christmas ham.

Ms Haydon is seen with Reverend Bill Crews, whose foundation delivers thousands of meals to the most vulnerable each year.

Ms Haydon is seen with Mr Albanese and NSW Labor leader Chris Minns on Sunday.

Mr Albanese sported a South Sydney themed face mask as he tended to those in need

The prime minister has been volunteering at the church every Christmas for the past few years, and was also seen handing out boxes of food.

“Christmas can be a time when people celebrate with family and friends, a joyful time,” Mr. Albanese said during the event.

“But for others who have lost loved ones during the year, it can also be a difficult time.

“If you know someone who might be having a tough time today, please reach out to them and give them a little support and a Merry Christmas and a little cheer.”

Mr. Minns also extended a helping hand on Sunday at Ashfield Uniting Church.

During his first Christmas speech on Saturday night, Mr. Albanese expressed his “gratitude and admiration” for those who keep the country running by working on the holiday.

Whatever form Christmas Day takes for you, may it be very merry. And may Santa be good to all the children,’ he said.

“Of course, not everyone is taking it easy today,” he said. ‘If you’re on the list somewhere, I want to thank you for your service to others.

“If you’re working because you’ve volunteered your time to make Christmas better for your fellow Australians, whether it’s serving lunch to those in need or keeping our beaches safe, I want to express my gratitude and admiration.” .

‘The same applies to all of our emergency services workers and of course to all Australian Defense Force personnel, whether they are serving here or far from home abroad.

‘Thank you to each one of you’.