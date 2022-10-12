Anthony Albanese and his ex-wife Carmel Tebbutt celebrate son Nathan’s graduation

<!–

Anthony Albanese and his ex-wife Carmel Tebbutt are photographed together celebrating their 21-year-old son’s graduation from college.

The Prime Minister grinned from ear to ear as he stood next to Nathan, who graduated from Sydney University of Technology on Wednesday with a business degree.

“So proud of our son Nathan who graduated from UTS Business today,” he wrote.

Mr Albanese celebrated the occasion in a nice navy blue suit, while Ms Tebbutt wore a blue floral dress. Nathan was wearing his graduation dress and cap and a bright red tie.

The couple split in 2019 after being together for 30 years with no third parties involved and are believed to share custody of their adorable dog Toto.

Ahead of the federal election in May this year, Mr. Albanese said he finds a way to talk to his son every day and touted Nathan as his lucky charm.

The 21-year-old appeared on his father’s campaign trail several times and was described by his doting father as a “very fine young man.”

More to come.