Anthea Turner wrote letter on menopause to ex Grant Bovey – while he was cheating with 24-year-old

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Anthea Turner has revealed that she wrote a letter to her then-husband Grant Bovey, begging him to understand how menopause was responsible for her behavior – unaware that he was already cheating on her with a 24-year-old.

The presenter, 62, said her work commitments made it difficult to have a good conversation with her ex, so she tried to put the changes she experienced on paper.

The couple was married for 12 years before breaking up when she was 52 after learning about his affair.

“I had no idea what was going on!” Anthea Turner has revealed she wrote a letter about her ‘terrible’ menopause to her ex-husband Grant Bovey… while cheating on a 24-year-old

Former Blue Peter presenter Anthea first said she herself didn’t understand what was going on with her, and she welcomed the recent more open debate about menopause.

She said on the Postcards from Midlife podcast: ‘I had no idea what was going on. We need to talk about it – it’s a terrible time.

‘You suddenly don’t feel yourself anymore. And I know it sounds so pathetic to say, “Oh, I don’t feel myself,” but you really don’t. You feel like someone has invaded your body.

“All your marks are all a few degrees off. I got spots on my back and I was sweating. I felt my confidence was gone. I got brain fog, I doubted myself.

Happier times: The couple was married for 12 years before breaking up when she was 52 after learning about his affair (pictured in 2012)

“You want to turn to the person who is most important in your life, your husband, and I couldn’t. I would go back and forth to Toronto at the time because I was doing a program there.

“But what I didn’t realize, of course, is that by the time he was going through his own menopause, he had obviously taken it up with a very exciting 24-year-old in his life.

“So a sweaty, moaning woman was the last thing he wanted. And I wrote this little letter and said, you know, please understand.

‘I then started reading about it and learned a lot more, and I tried to explain it. I thought I’m going to write it all down and I wrote it all down.’

Opening up: The presenter, 62, said her work commitments made it difficult to have a good conversation with her ex, so she tried to put the changes she experienced on paper (pictured in 2021)

Split: The marriage ended after she discovered Grant, then 52, was having an affair with interior designer Zoe de Mallet Morgan (photo 2013)

She said the fact that she was alone for Christmas prompted her to catch up on the TV show The Jump Between Ski Resorts between Christmas and New Years, just days after she returned from her own skiing vacation.

Anthea added: “I ran away to The Jump. The universe put that in my lap. I stood alone for my first Christmas.

“Christmas is great when everything else is beautiful in your life, and if it isn’t, Christmas is an abomination, an absolute abomination.”

Anthea and Grant married in 2000 after first meeting in 1998, both of them leaving their respective partners.

They first broke up in 2012 and reconciled shortly before splitting for good in 2013, and divorced in 2015 on the grounds of his adultery.

The marriage ended after she discovered Grant, then 52, was having an affair with interior designer Zoe de Mallet Morgan.

Her discovery came less than a year after she forgave him for indiscretion with another woman.

Anthea has since found love again with businessman Mark Armstrong, 56.