Antetokounmpo has career-high 55 points; Bucks beat Wizards

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points after a one-game absence as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated Washington 123-113 on Tuesday night, breaking the Wizards’ five-game winning streak.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 40 points in three games in a row for the first time in his career. The two-time MVP sat out a 118-95 loss to the Wizards on Sunday due to a sore left knee.

The only other Bucks to score at least 40 points in three consecutive appearances are Flynn Robinson in February 1969 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in February 1972.

Antetokounmpo also had 10 rebounds and seven assists for at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his last three games. The only other players in NBA history to have three consecutive 40-point, 10-rebound, and five-assist appearances are Elgin Baylor in 1961 and 1963, Wilt Chamberlain in 1963, and Russell Westbrook in 2016.

Antetokounmpo’s previous career high was a 52-point effort against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 17, 2019.

This was Antetokounmpo’s second outing with at least 50 points since Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, when his 50-point effort gave the Bucks their first title in half a century. Antetokounmpo also scored 50 in a 128-119 win over the Indiana Pacers on February 15, 2022.

Washington’s Bradley Beal returned after missing three games with a sore left hamstring, but only played 13 minutes. Beal scored eight points before a hamstring problem prevented him from playing at all in the second half.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points for the Wizards and Kyle Kuzma added 20,

Brook Lopez added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, and Bobby Portis had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo had nine points during a 17–0 run that began late in the second quarter as the Bucks won for the second time in their last seven games. They were blown away by the Wizards on Sunday as they played without Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

Holiday played on Tuesday after sitting out three games with a non-COVID illness and scored six points in 19 minutes. Middleton missed an eighth game in a row with a sore right knee and will also not play in Toronto on Wednesday.

Milwaukee’s 17-0 spurt turned a 49-46 deficit into a 63-49 lead. Washington clawed back and Milwaukee’s advantage to 95-93 on a pair of Daniel Gafford free throws with 10:04 left, but the Wizards could never tie or move forward.

Wizards: Taj Gibson missed a third straight game with a sore left groin. … Gaford had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. … Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija and Kispert each had 12 points.

Bucks: George Hill missed a third game in a row due to a non-COVID illness. …Portis has four consecutive double-doubles. … Grayson Allen shot 1 of 9 overall and 1 of 7 from 3-point range to continue his slump. Allen is 9 of 37 on 3-point attempts in his last four games. … Antetokounmpo was 15 of 16 on free throws.

Wizards: Friday night in Oklahoma City.

Bucks: Wednesday night in Toronto.

