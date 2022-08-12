Antarctica’s ice shelves may be melting faster than we thought

Prior to developing this model, the team traveled to Antarctica to measure the temperature and salinity of water and ice. Their new model shows that an often-overlooked narrow ocean current along the Antarctic coast may play a large role in how heat is trapped beneath the ice shelves, causing them to melt from below. Credit: Andy Thompson



A new model developed by researchers at Caltech and JPL suggests that Antarctica’s ice shelves may be melting at an accelerated rate, which could ultimately contribute to faster sea-level rise. The model takes into account an often-overlooked narrow ocean current along the Antarctic coast and simulates how fast flowing freshwater, melted from the ice shelves, can trap dense warm ocean water at the base of the ice, warming it and melting it even more.

The study was conducted in the lab of Andy Thompson, professor of environmental science and engineering, and appears in the journal scientific progress on August 12.

Ice shelves are outgrowths of the Antarctic ice sheet, found where the ice protrudes from land and floats on the ocean. The shelves, each several hundred meters thick, act as a protective buffer for the ice on the mainland, preventing the entire ice sheet from flowing into the ocean (which would dramatically raise global sea levels). However, a warming atmosphere and warming oceans caused by climate change are increasing the rate at which these ice shelves are melting, threatening their ability to hold back the flow of the ice sheet into the ocean.

“If this mechanism we’ve studied is active in the real world, it could mean ice shelf melt rates are 20 to 40 percent higher than predictions in global climate models, which these strong currents near the Antarctic coast typically don’t. can simulate.” says Thompson.

In this study, led by senior research scientist Mar Flexas, the researchers focused on one area of ​​Antarctica: the West Antarctic Peninsula (WAP). Antarctica is roughly disk-shaped, except where the WAP protrudes from the high polar latitudes and into lower, warmer latitudes. It is here that Antarctica is seeing the most dramatic changes due to climate change. The team has previously deployed autonomous vehicles in this region, and scientists have used data from instrumented elephant seals to measure the temperature and salinity in the water and ice.

Researchers travel to Antarctica to measure ocean temperature and salinity. Credit: Andy Thompson



The team’s model takes into account the narrow Antarctic coastal current that runs counterclockwise around the entire Antarctic continent, a current that is not included in many climate models because it is so small.

“Large global climate models do not take into account this coastal current, because it is very narrow – only about 20 kilometers wide, while most climate models only capture currents that are 100 kilometers wide or larger,” explains Flexas. “So there’s a potential for those models to not represent future melt rates very accurately.”

The model illustrates how freshwater that melts from ice at the WAP is entrained by the coastal current and transported across the continent. The less dense freshwater moves quickly along the ocean’s surface, holding relatively warm ocean salt against the underside of the ice shelves. This causes the ice shelves to melt from below. In this way, the increased meltwater at the WAP can propagate climate warming through the coastal current, which in turn can also escalate melting, even on the West Antarctic ice shelves thousands of kilometers away from the peninsula. This distant warming mechanism may be part of the reason that the volume loss of the West Antarctic ice shelves has accelerated in recent decades.

An ice shelf in the distance as researchers measure temperature and salinity off the coast of Antarctica. Credit: Andy Thompson



“There are aspects of the climate system that we are still discovering,” Thompson says. “As we have made progress in our ability to model interactions between the ocean, ice shelves and atmosphere, we are able to make more accurate predictions with better constraints on uncertainty. We may need to revisit some of the predictions of sea level rise in the coming decades or century – that’s the work we’ll be doing in the future.”

The article is titled “Warming of the Antarctic Peninsula Causes Increased Basal Melt Rates Across West Antarctica.” In addition to Flexas and Thompson, other co-authors are Michael Schodlok and Hong Zhang of JPL, and Kevin Speer of Florida State University.

M. Mar Flexas et al, Warming of the Antarctic Peninsula causes increased basal melt rates across West Antarctica, scientific progress (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abj9134 M. Mar Flexas et al, Warming of the Antarctic Peninsula causes increased basal melt rates across West Antarctica,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abj9134

