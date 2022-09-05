Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier is ‘holding on by its fingernails’

The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is “holding on to its fingernails,” experts say, after discovering that it has been retreating twice as fast in the past 200 years as previously thought.

The West Antarctica glacier — which is about the size of Florida — has been an important consideration for scientists looking to make predictions about global sea level rise.

The potential impact of its withdrawal is huge, as a total loss of Thwaites and the surrounding glacial basins could raise global sea levels by as much as 10 feet.

That is why it is commonly referred to as the ‘Doomsday Glacier’.

For the first time, scientists have mapped a critical area of ​​the seafloor off Thwaites in high resolution, giving them a picture of how quickly the glacier has retreated and moved in the past.

The stunning images show geological features new to science, and also provide a kind of crystal ball for looking into Thwaites’ future, according to experts at the University of South Florida’s College of Marine Science.

The study suggests that the glacier could see major changes on small time scales in the future.

Worryingly, analysis of the new images indicates that the rate at which Thwaites is retreating, which scientists have recently documented, is small compared to the fastest changes in the past.

The team documented more than 160 parallel ridges that were created, like a footprint, as the leading edge of the glacier receded, bobbing up and down with the daily tides.

The Doomsday Glacier The Thwaites Glacier currently measures 192,000 square kilometers, about the same size as Great Britain. It is up to 4,000 meters (13,100 feet) thick and is considered essential in making projections of global sea level rise. The glacier retreats in the face of the warming ocean and is considered unstable because its interior is more than two kilometers (1.2 mi) below sea level, while on the coast the glacier’s floor is quite shallow. The collapse of the Thwaites Glacier would cause a global sea level rise of one to two meters (three to six feet), with the potential of more than double the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

“It’s like looking at a tide gauge on the seabed,” geophysicist Alastair Graham said.

‘It really amazes me how beautiful the data is.

To understand Thwaites’ past retreat, researchers analyzed the rib-like formations submerged just under 700 meters below the Arctic sea and took into account the tidal cycle for the region, as predicted by computer models, to show that one rib must have formed every day.

At some point in the past 200 years, over a period of less than six months, the front of the glacier lost contact with a seafloor ridge and retreated at a rate of more than 1.3 miles per year (2.1 km) – twice as fast as documented use of satellites between 2011 and 2019.

“Our results suggest that pulses of very rapid retreat have occurred on the Thwaites Glacier over the past two centuries, and possibly as late as the mid-20th century,” Graham said.

Marine geophysicist and study co-author Robert Larter, of the British Antarctic Survey, added: “Thwaites is really holding onto its fingernails today, and we could expect big changes on small time scales in the future – even from a year to the next—as soon as the glacier retreats past a shallow ridge in its bed.’

To collect the images and support geophysical data, the team, made up of scientists from the US, UK and Sweden, launched a state-of-the-art orange robotic vehicle loaded with image sensors during a 2019 expedition.

It mapped an area of ​​the seafloor in front of the glacier the size of Houston — and it did so under extreme conditions during an unusual summer marked by the lack of sea ice.

This gave scientists access to the glacier front for the first time in history.

To collect the images and support geophysical data, the team, which included scientists from the US, UK and Sweden, launched a state-of-the-art orange robotic vehicle (shown) loaded with image sensors during a 2019 expedition.

Scientists Robert Larter (left) and Alastair Graham (right) gaze in awe at the crumbling ice wall of the Thwaites Glacier

The research vessel R/V Nathaniel B. Palmer photographed from a drone on the Thwaites Glacier ice front in February 2019

“This was a groundbreaking study of the ocean floor, made possible by recent technological advances in autonomous ocean mapping and a bold decision by the Wallenberg Foundation to invest in this research infrastructure,” said Anna Wåhlin, a University physical oceanographer. from Gothenburg, who deployed Rán at Thwaites.

“The images Ran collected provide us with vital insights into the processes that take place today at the critical intersection between the glacier and the ocean.”

Graham, calling it a “once in a lifetime mission,” said the team would like to directly sample the seafloor sediments so they can more accurately date the ridge-like features.

“But the ice closed in on us pretty quickly and we had to leave before we could do that on this expedition,” he added.

According to the United Nations, about 40 percent of the human population lives within 60 miles of the coast.

“This study is part of an interdisciplinary collective effort to better understand the Thwaites glacier system,” said Tom Frazer, dean of the USF College of Marine Science, “and just because it’s out of sight we can’t shut out Thwaites.” of spirit.

“This study is an important step forward in providing vital information to inform global planning efforts.”

The study is published in the journal Natural Geosciences.