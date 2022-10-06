Antarctic glaciers flow faster in the summer, study shows

Glaciers — slow-moving ice rivers — flow faster in Antarctica during the summer, a new study shows.

According to the authors, fast-flowing glaciers ‘feed’ the George VI Ice Shelf – a floating platform of ice about the size of Wales in the Antarctic Peninsula.

Ice shelves are permanently floating ice shelves that connect to the edge of a landmass – in this case Antarctica.

Using images from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 satellites, the researchers found that the glaciers feeding the George VI Ice Shelf accelerate by about 15 percent during the Antarctic summer.

Because of this variability, some estimates of Antarctica’s overall contribution to sea level rise may be overestimated — or even underestimated.

Knowing how much ice is fed into ice shelves is important, because previous studies have shown that ice shelves are melting quickly.

Although glaciers are massive, they actually flow like a river. Glacier ice is in constant motion, although such motion is too slow for the human eye to perceive. Pictured, Antarctic glaciers draining into a meltwater-laden George VI Ice Shelf

Antarctica is roughly disk-shaped, except where the peninsula juts out from the high polar latitudes and into lower, warmer latitudes. Marked is the location of the George VI Ice Shelf

WHAT IS AN ICE SHELF? Ice shelves are permanently floating ice shelves that connect to a landmass. Ice shelves form where a glacier or ice sheet flows to a shoreline and onto the ocean surface. Most of the world’s ice shelves lie along the coast of Antarctica. However, ice shelves can also form anywhere where ice flows from land into cold ocean waters, including some glaciers in the Northern Hemisphere. Source: National Snow and Ice Data Center

The new study was led by experts from the University of Cambridge and Austrian engineering firm ENVEO and was published today in the journal The cryosphere.

This is the first time such seasonal cycles have been detected on land ice flowing into Antarctic ice shelves, they claim.

“Importantly, this is the first time glaciers on the Antarctic ice sheet have been observed to accelerate in the Antarctic summer,” study author Karla Boxall of the Scott Polar Research Institute (SPRI) in Cambridge told MailOnline.

“This seasonal behavior has not been taken into account in some estimates of predicted Antarctic ice loss, suggesting that some estimates of Antarctica’s expected contribution to sea level rise may have been over- or underestimated.”

Although glaciers are massive, they actually flow like a river. Glacier ice is in constant motion, although such motion is too slow for the human eye to perceive.

Instead, scientists rely on time-lapse cameras to show the movement of glacial ice and how fast it is traveling.

Boxall said that faster glacier flow results in greater mass loss from the glaciers themselves, but possibly also in sea level rise.

“The loss of ice mass by glaciers (i.e., land ice) directly contributes to sea level rise, even if the lost ice mass ends up in an ice shelf,” she said.

“This is because ice shelves float in the ocean, so if ice is fed to an ice shelf, extra mass is added to the ocean.”

Antarctica is roughly disk-shaped, except where the peninsula juts out from the high polar latitudes and into lower, warmer latitudes.

It is here that Antarctica is seeing the most dramatic changes due to climate change.

The George VI Ice Shelf is approximately 24,000 km2 and is the second largest ice shelf on this peninsula.

View from an airplane of the George VI Ice Shelf – a floating ice platform about the size of Wales

This image from the team’s paper maps the speed of glacial ice flowing into the George VI Ice Shelf (GVIS)

Antarctica is home to a number of ice shelves marked on this map, including Amery, Shackleton, and Ross. The formations can also be found along the Arctic coasts

It is not uncommon for the ice flow in the Arctic and Alpine regions – around Austria, France and Switzerland – to speed up in summer.

However, scientists had previously assumed that ice in Antarctica was not subject to the same seasonal movements, especially where it flows into large ice shelves and where temperatures are below freezing for most of the year.

This assumption was also partly fueled by a lack of images collected about the icy continent in the past.

Unlike the Arctic and Alpine regions, which speed up in summer as surface meltwater reaches the base of the ice and acts as a lubricant, surface temperatures in much of Antarctica are below freezing for most of the year. , reducing the production of surface meltwater,” Boxall said.

Currently, the causes of this seasonal change are uncertain, although it could be caused by meltwater at the surface reaching the base of the ice and acting as a lubricant, as is the case in Arctic and Alpine regions.

Or it could be due to relatively warm ocean water melting the ice from below, thinning the floating ice and making upstream glaciers move faster.

“These seasonal cycles may be due to either mechanism, or a combination of both,” said study co-author Dr. Frazer Christie, also from SPRI.

“Detailed ocean and surface measurements will be needed to fully understand why this seasonal change occurs.”

Southern Ice Front of George VI Ice Shelf, one of the many ice shelves on the Antarctic Peninsula

Alexander Island Glaciers drain into the George VI Ice Shelf. George VI Ice Shelf is approximately 24,000 km2 and is the second largest ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula

Pictured from an airplane is the Chapman Glacier, which flows into the George VI Ice Shelf

Observations of changes in ice speed on the Antarctic Peninsula have typically been measured over consecutive years.

Therefore, many details were missing about how the flow varies from month to month throughout the year.

“Unlike the Greenland Ice Sheet, where a large amount of data has enabled us to understand how the ice moves from season to season and year to year, until recently we have not had comparable data coverage to look for such changes over Antarctica.” search,” said Boxal.

Similar seasonal variability may exist in other more vulnerable locations in Antarctica, such as the Pine Island and Thwaites Glaciers in West Antarctica.

“If this is true, these seasonal features cannot be captured in some measurements of Antarctic ice mass loss, with potentially important implications for estimates of global sea level rise,” Boxall said.