Ant McPartlin shares unseen wedding photo to mark first anniversary with wife Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin has shared a never-before-seen wedding photo with wife Anne-Marie Corbett to mark their first anniversary.

On the official Ant and Dec Instagram account he shared with Dec Donnelly, the 46-year-old presenter shared a gorgeous photo of the couple on their wedding day.

He looked dashing in an all-black tuxedo, complete with a black bow tie and a flower on his lapel.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie, 44, looked incredible in an asymmetrical Suzanne Neville gown with a floral bodice and a floor-length veil.

The newlyweds beamed wide in the joyful snap, holding each other tightly.

Capping the sweet photo, Ant wished his wife a Happy Birthday and wrote: ‘Happy Birthday Mrs Mcp!! xxx’.

Ant was previously married to Lisa Armstrong, from whom he divorced in 2020.

Relationship: Ant worked with Anne-Marie for several years before they started dating (pictured in September)

The couple had been together for over two decades and were married for 11 years.

He married Anne-Marie last August, in a lavish wedding that reportedly cost a whopping £500.00, with Dec as the best man.

Ant worked with Anne-Marie for several years before dating.

The former PA worked for the same London-based management firm as Dec’s wife Ali Astall for ten years, but she only started working closely with Ant since 2017.

Anne-Marie, who split with ex-husband Scott in October of that year, helped Ant recover from his ‘lowest depths’ after a spate of personal problems, culminating in a 2018 drink-driving charge.

It comes after it was revealed I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will finally return to Australia for the upcoming 2022 series after moving to Wales for two years.

The hit reality TV show has been held at Gwrych Castle in Wales for the past two series due to travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will finally return to its usual home in the Australian jungle this fall for the latest episode of the long-running show.

In a statement, ITV said: ‘Autumn also brings I’m A Celebrity, making a welcome return to ITV from the Australian jungle.’