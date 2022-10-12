Ant and Dec both fall ill with Covid and pull out of Britain’s Got Talent and NTAs

Ant and Dec have pulled out of attending the National Television Awards and Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician after being hit by Covid, MailOnline can reveal.

The TV duo, which won best presenter at the NTAs 20 years in a row, has flu-like symptoms and is ‘bed-bound’ due to the contagious infection.

A spokesperson for Britain’s Got Talent announced on Wednesday that the couple is “unwell” and will not work until they recover.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Ant and Dec are upset.

“They love the NTAs, it’s the best night on TV and for them it’s an event they always look forward to.

“They are both feeling really bad, but will watch the show from bed and hope to be healthy and back to work soon.”

Their absence from the star-studded NTAs won’t go unnoticed by viewers, who have voted for Ant and Dec to win Best Presenter for over two decades.

But this year, This Morning host Alison Hammond is being tipped to finally end their winning streak.

Stephen Mulhern will replace them as presenter of the Britain’s Got Talent special which was filmed in Birmingham on Tuesday evening.

A friendly face: BGT’s favorite magician Stephen Mulhern has stepped in to take over Ant and Dec on the special

A spokesperson for Britain’s Got Talent told MailOnline: ‘Ant and Dec are both unwell and have postponed all work commitments until they have recovered.

“Unfortunately, this means they were unable to film Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician. While we wish them a speedy recovery, we are pleased to confirm that Stephen Mulhern, BGT’s favorite magician, has intervened.”

Another spokesperson said they have “put all work commitments on hold.”

Their last work commitment saw them filming in South Africa for the all-star series for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The BGT special was announced earlier this week and no air date has been released at this time.

American magician Pen Jillette was announced as a guest judge in addition to the regular jury.

MailOnline has reached out to spokespersons for more information.

Last year, Ant and Dec won the gong for Best Presenter at the National Television Awards for the 20th time in a row (pictured)

The NTAs are a big event for the dynamic hosting duo.

Last year they have won the gong for Best Presenter for the 20th time in a row, with an emotional Ant holding his wife Anne-Marie as the news was delivered.

In 2021, the Geordie duo beat competition from the likes of Piers Morgan, Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Bradley Walsh to once again win the coveted gong.

They have a chance to win several prizes at the ceremony this year, including another wink in the TV presenter category.

What’s more, their shows ‘Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ and ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ have a chance to win The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, while ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, which they also co-host, has a nod for Best Talent Show.

It comes after Ant and Dec recently saw the value of one of their companies plummets by more than £2 million in a year in a rare financial setback.

The dynamic television duo own a ‘creative ideas company’ and its value has fallen from £3.5m to £1.4m

The couple’s company – known as Miter Studios Limited – brainstorms new ideas for TV shows that can be developed and sold.

New accounts show that the company’s cash reserves collapsed during the peak of the pandemic between 2020 and 2021.

Ant and Dec’s NTA’s Success Ant and Dec have won the National Television Awards 20 times for Best Presenter. The pair first won the gong at the 2001 ceremony and they have won every year since. After their 18th win in 2019, the duo consecutively received the Guinness World Record for the most Best Presenter awards. Prior to Ant and Dec’s unstoppable success, Michael Barrymore was the last person to claim the award in 2000. After their 20th win, Ant said: ‘We were talking in the car on the way here and the first year we won an NTA Tony Blair was the Prime Minister and Newcastle United qualified for the Champions League. It just goes to show how long ago it was. He added: ‘But you know what? This one means the most. 20 years. This is really very special. You have no idea how special this is.’

The company paid a corporate tax of £98,351 in 2021, which would translate into a profit of around £500,000, up from the previous year when the tax bill was £72,679.

It’s the first year the company’s value has fallen, and has risen steadily every year since 2015, when it was worth around £700,000.

While reserves may be low, it’s unlikely the pair are too concerned as they’ve both estimated fortunes at £62million from their careers.

They are also reported to have recently struck a new £30m deal earlier this year to keep them with ITV for the next five years.