Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Tech

Another Witcher game just got axed, but there’s time to say goodbye

by Jacky
by Jacky
Fans of hacking and fighting their way through AI monsters have sad news as another Witcher spin-off heads into the sunset.

As we prepare for the Gwent card game to leave the hands of the developer, CD Projekt RED is not done playing with our emotionless hero. The team behind The Witcher: Monster Slayer has a official announcement (opens in new tab) that the game would close on June 30, 2023.

