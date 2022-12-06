Another top password manager is doing away with passwords

Open source password manager Bitwarden has announced that it is going passwordless in a move it hopes will make it easier and faster for users to access their Bitwarden vaults.

In a press release, Bitwarden explained that the new mechanism “uses a public and private key exchange between the web vault and a recognized, authorized mobile device,” allowing users to approve a login from their mobile device.

Bitward without a password

Bitwarden, a member of the FIDO Alliance, is one of several companies behind the rollout of more secure passwordless logins designed to virtually eliminate hacking and phishing.

The results of an internal survey conducted by Bitwarden support the commitment to the Alliance, stating that “nearly 50 percent of companies plan to deploy passwordless technologies,” with security a key driver behind the move.

Earlier this year, 1Password found that nearly half of employees compromise their secure credentials by sharing passwords. A move to make logins more personal and less dependent on passwords could be the news many organizations need.

DuckDuckGo is pleased with the results and has selected Bitwarden as the “first third-party password management solution” integrated into the browser on macOS devices, allowing the secure search engine to continue its work of protecting user privacy.

Since passwordless logins have become mainstream in events held by Apple and Google, consumer interest has been piqued, but many companies have yet to add support. However, there are some websites and apps that let you try this new type of authentication, including PayPal.