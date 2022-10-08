Another supply chain crisis: Barge traffic halted on Mississippi River by lowest water levels in a decade | CNN Business



New York

CNN Business

—



The Mississippi River’s lowest water levels in a decade, caused by a severe drought in the Midwest, shut down the vital barge traffic channel at a crucial time of year to transport crops from the interior of the country.

The Army Corps of Engineers has been dredging parts of the river over the past week in an effort to deepen the canals and get barge traffic going again. But the closures have resulted in a huge blow to the country’s already struggling supply chains.

According to a report from the US Coast Guard, low tides last week also caused eight barges to run aground.

On Friday, the Coast Guard reports that there are 144 ships and 2,253 barges waiting in line to pass through two sections of the river where traffic has been halted — one near Memphis, the other just north of Vicksburg, Mississippi. . Although the Coast Guard statement said it hopes to resume traffic as soon as possible late Friday, it could not say for sure when that would happen.

“The Coast Guard, [Army Corps of Engineers] and river industry partners are working toward the goal of opening the waterway to limited one-way traffic when determined to be safe,” the Coast Guard statement said.

Even if barges start moving again, they will have to carry as much as 20% less cargo than usual in order not to sail too deep in the water. And instead of a single vessel moving between 30 and 40 barges at a time, as they normally do, they are forced to move no more than 25 barges per trip because of the narrower channels.

The combination of fewer barges per voyage and less freight per barge has reduced the capacity of barges on the river by about 50%, even before the recent river closures, said Mike Seyfert, CEO of the National Grain and Feed Association. And that has caused the rates that shippers pay enormously.

“From what we’re hearing from members, that has resulted in record levels of barge rates, and that’s driven by the low traffic,” Seyfert said.

Barges are still an important method of transporting cargo within the United States, especially for agricultural products.

According to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, about 5% of all cargo in the United States goes on barges as measured by the weight of the cargo and the distance traveled. Shippers who use barges have few or no affordable alternatives.

Most of the inland waterway traffic heading south at this time of year is transporting agricultural products. Many of those moving north are loaded with fertilizers that farmers will need for their next plantings.

“This time of year the river is crucial for moving products,” Seyfert says.

The region that supplies the Mississippi River has been hit particularly hard by a regional drought since July, leading to sharply lower levels around Arkansas and Tennessee, according to data tracked by the US Geological Survey. According to last week’s U.S. Drought Monitor, the two highest levels of drought have recently expanded in the Midwest and South.

This is just a stumbling block for us supply chains still struggling to recover of disruptions since the start of the pandemic two and a half years ago. West Coast Portswhere most of the country’s imports arrive by container ship is also still congested.

And while a freight train strike was… narrowly turned away last month, even the freight railways themselves admit that they are delivering substandard service levels as they struggle with their own labor shortages.

The Mississippi is not the only river with low water levels and economic problems for those who depend on those rivers.

Prolonged drought in the western United States has reservoirs in the Colorado River basin to historically low levels. That water supply is crucial for both hydroelectric power plants and the water supply that Western states need.

And in Germany the river level fell on the Rhine in August, limiting barge traffic there, including coal shipments needed to supply power plants.

There are few signs of relief for the low water levels on the Mississippi.

Another dry week in much of the central and southern US has led to “exacerbation of drought across much of the Great Plains, Mississippi Valley and Midwest,” according to the latest update from the US Drought Monitor.

“A very dry pattern in the past month” has led to significant degradation of crops and river levels, the summary said.

Up to 57% of Arkansas experiences severe drought, the highest in five years; three months ago this was less than 1%. In the north, the amount of Missouri rated as in severe drought conditions has doubled each in the past two weeks and is now up to 30% of the state.

Use the slider to compare images taken of the Mississippi River in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 1, 2022 (left) and then again on October 2, 2022 (right). The images are natural color images – processed to resemble the actual color of the Earth – taken by the Sentinel-2 satellite. From the European Union/Copernicus/Sentinel Hub/EO Browser

This widespread drought also affects other major Mississippi River tributaries. More than 70% of the Missouri River basin is facing drought this week, meaning less water entering the Mississippi River, further plummeting levels.

For example, a weather station at the University of Missouri at Columbia reported just 6.46 inches of rain between June 2 and September 27, the Drought Monitor noted. That’s more than 11 centimeters below normal and the driest period for that location in 23 years.

No significant rain is expected in the Lower Mississippi and Ohio River valleys for the next week, and water levels are expected to drop further.