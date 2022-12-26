Another Putin critic ‘falls out a window’ to his death: Tycoon plummets from luxury hotel in India

A Russian politician who previously criticized the war with Ukraine dies

Russia’s “highest-earning elected politician” who had criticized Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has been found dead after a mysterious fall from a hotel in India.

Sausage billionaire Pavel Antov, from the main pro-Putin United Russia party, had been away to celebrate his upcoming 66th birthday.

A friend from his party had died ‘of a heart attack’ on Thursday of last week, and the wealthy politician died two days later.

The married tycoon, a deputy in the legislative assembly of the Vladimir region, was listed as Russia’s highest-earning elected official in 2019.

The Russian Consul General in Kolkata, Alexei Idamkin, told TASS that he “fell” out of a hotel window in Rayagada, Odisha state.

Antov died at the Sai International Hotel, Rayagada, India, but the events surrounding his death are disputed.

“We are closely following the investigation and receiving all the information from the Odisha police,” the diplomat said.

In June, Antov criticized the war and airstrikes in Kyiv as Russian “terror” that injured Ukrainian civilians.

He highlighted a Russian missile attack, saying: “A girl has been pulled from under the rubble, the girl’s father appears to have died.”

‘The mother is trying to be lifted out with a crane, she is trapped under a slab. In truth, it’s extremely difficult to call this anything other than terror.

Obviously, he quickly came under intense pressure, after which he withdrew the comment and made a humiliating apology.

He turned around, claiming his social media post had been “an unfortunate misunderstanding” and a “technical error.”

He insisted that he “always supported the president” and “sincerely” backed the goals of Putin’s military operation, but was strongly disputed by local journalists.

Indian media reports say the Russian meat tycoon “jumped” from the hotel roof and was found in a pool of blood.

His Indian guide rushed him to hospital, but a doctor pronounced him dead.

The parliamentarian’s friend was identified as Vladimir Budanov, 61, also a Russian, and there were two other unidentified men in the group.

Diplomat Mr Idamkin said: ‘There was a tour group of four people staying at a hotel in Rayagada.

‘Last Thursday, a Russian man named Vladimir B. died.

‘According to the police, the cause of this was a heart attack.

“On Saturday, a second Russian, a deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Region, Pavel Antov, fell out of the window.”

Russian news outlet SHOT said Indian police “do not rule out the possibility that Pavel Antov became depressed by the death of his friend and committed suicide.”

Antov’s death at the three-star Sai International Hotel was confirmed by the deputy chairman of the Vladimir legislative assembly, Vladislav Kartukhin.

Antov is survived by his wife and daughter.

In 2019, his reported annual earnings were listed at £130 million in a Forbes Russia analysis.

This led to him being labeled the richest legislator in the country by earnings.