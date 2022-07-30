Another one bites the dust! Kamala Harris’ director of public engagement is leaving his role

Vice President Kamala Harris sees another staff member leave as her director of public engagement has officially stepped down, following the departure of more than 30 staffers from the Biden administration.

Michael Collins announced his departure after 16 months in a letter to staff.

“It was a difficult decision, but I have decided to put this amazing experience behind me in the middle of August and move on to the next phase of my life,” he wrote. CNN.

“I am so grateful to the Vice President for entrusting me with this privilege and was honored to support the tireless, dedicated and historic work of the President and Vice President.”

His departure comes only a few weeks after Harris lost two other senior assistants Meghan Groob and Rohini Kosoglu, her longest standing.

Kosoglu was her domestic policy adviser and had previously served as a senior adviser during the transition and as chief of staff during her days in the Senate.

Groob was the director of speechwriting and left her post after just four months.

In addition, First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, Michael DeRosa, is also leaving his White House post amid a flurry of outgoing communications staff.

LaRosa’s departure is no surprise, a White House official told CNN, claiming the East Wing had been aware of his resignation for several weeks. His extension into the first lady’s office came because of LaRosa’s desire to assist on three high-profile overseas trips.

A person familiar with the next steps said LaRosa will remain in DC to join public affairs firm Hamilton Place Strategies as general manager.

The first lady’s office is already interviewing candidates to replace him.

The latest staff departures continue to fuel speculation about White House staffing issues, especially when it comes to the executive communications team.

Earlier this summer, Biden lost his press secretary Jen Psaki, and her chief of staff Amanda Finney followed her out the door. Shortly after, in early July, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield left the government, but sources told CNN on Friday her resignation has been withdrawn.

Most of the White House departures so far have come as the individuals have taken on different roles, amid reports that some employees feel there is little room for senior moves or promotion in the administration.

The first notable exit came in December 2021 when Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesman, Symone Sanders, announced she was leaving. She landed on MSNBC with a self-titled show.

A pattern quickly emerged of staffers leaving the communications stores in the White House. This ranges from senior officials at Psaki and Bedingfiled, to mid-level staffers such as Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, and lower-level staffers such as press assistant Michael Kikukawa and

In the weeks and months following early 2022, Harris senior assistants Tina Flournoy, Ashley Etienne and Vincent Evans all left — as did her public engagement head Cedric Richmond.

Biden’s administration has a faster turnover rate than its previous two predecessors.

After Obama’s first year of presidency, he had a turnover rate of four percent and Trump one percent Washington Examiner reported.

The Biden administration has seen a 15 percent drop.

Some are citing the mass exodus at ‘Blaxit’ after it became clear that there were an overwhelming number of black staff departures.

Black staffers who have left the White House over the course of a few months include public engagement assistant Carissa Smith; gender policy officer Kalisha Dessources Figures; Senior Director of the National Security Council Linda Etim; Digital Engagement Director Cameron Trimble; and associate counsel Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo.