Another of Putin’s prized T-90 supertanks blown sky high when attack hits ammo inside £3m vehicle

Another advanced Russian T-90 tank has been destroyed in Ukraine, dramatic footage shows.

The £3 million weapon of war has been considered one of the world’s most important tanks, but a wave of destruction since Russia’s invasion has cast doubt on that.

Video posted on the Telegram channel Butusov Plus appears to show the T-90, nicknamed the ‘Vladimir’, obliterated after its own ammunition is hit by a missile.

Ukrainian veteran Butusov, who has more than half a million YouTube subscribers, claimed the attack was carried out by air defenses in Kharkiv.

Before (left) and after (right): The T-90 is blown to smithereens after its internal ammunition appears to have been hit by a missile. The air defense force of Kharkiv was through responsible

Within hours, the incredible footage had over 80,000 YouTube views.

At least 20 Russian T-90 tanks plus two advanced T-90Ms, first built in 2016, are estimated to have been destroyed so far, open intelligence source Onyx claims.

As of this morning, the Ukrainian army claims to have destroyed a total of 1,792 tanks, three more than yesterday.

The vast majority are the less advanced T-72s, but at least a handful of T-90s are also thought to have been wrecked since the outbreak of war on February 24.

The £3million tank is said to have joined at least 20 elite weapons of war that have perished so far

A destroyed Russian T-90 tank is put on display at an exhibition on the war in Prague last month

Footage first emerged of T-90s destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers in early May, with a few verified losses by Russia sparking excitement in Kiev.

Days after the first T-90 was destroyed, a second of the supertanks with a £18,000 Swedish rocket launcher was wrecked.

Another would have been blown up with a £400 rocket propelled grenade (RPG).

Another verified video in early May showed the T-90 destroyed by a £18,000 . rocket launcher

The T-90 is Russia’s most advanced tank, the base model of which entered service in 1992. Production increased in the late 2000s.

The T-90M is the latest version of the tank, which first entered service in 2016.

Russia is said to have about 1,000 of all T-90 variants, compared to about 5,000 T-72s – the tank on which the T-90 is based and which has done most of the fighting in Ukraine.

The incredible images came about as Russian tanks, trucks and artillery gather in southern Ukraine. Putin’s forces are trying to tighten their grip on the region amid a valiant counter-offensive by Kiev.

The Kherson region near Crimea has been under Kremlin control since March 2 after a bloody six-day battle in which Russians moved north from the occupied peninsula.

Still, the invaders have faced intense pushback from Ukraine in recent weeks, with Kiev now certain it will liberate the region by September.

According to the British Ministry of Defense’s daily intelligence update this morning: ‘Long convoys’ […] continue to move out of the Donbas region of Ukraine and move to the southwest.’

The destroyed Fabrika shopping center in the occupied southern capital Kherson (image from July)

Locals look at damage caused by Russian airstrikes on a residential street in eastern Ukraine

The Defense Ministry added: “Tactical battalion groups (BTG), which comprise between 800 and 1,000 troops, have been deployed in Crimea and would almost certainly be used to support Russian forces in the Kherson region.

“Ukrainian troops are increasingly targeting bridges, ammunition depots and rail links in the southern regions of Ukraine.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine is about to enter a new phase, with the heaviest fighting shifting to a frontline of about 350 km stretching southwest from Zaporizhia to Kherson, parallel to the Dnieper River.”

Meanwhile, images posted to Telegram appeared to show Ukrainian missiles hitting a Russian armored car – the type likely part of the “long convoys” reportedly headed for Kherson.

Resident stands on destroyed factories in Kostiantynivka, 80 kilometers south of Kramatorsk., which is being held in Kiev

The news comes amid reports of horrific Russian war crimes in Kherson “on a scale almost too sickening to think about,” Ukraine said.

Pro-democracy campaigners in the city claim that in Kherson, Russians are being hunted by snipers, ambushed and bombed. Western weapons shipments give the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) the power to inflict serious damage.

The weapon the Russians fear most is the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), supplied by the US and capable of firing rocket barrages from the back of an armored truck. .

These rocket launchers are both agile and deadly accurate, and essentially unstoppable. They can wipe out an ammunition depot or a column of tanks in one fell swoop.

The last shipment of HIMARS was expected to support the AFU for a month. But they flared up in three days—and with devastating consequences.

Homeowners take up the terrible damage caused by the airstrike in Kostiantynivka yesterday

Kherson Regional Governor Serhii Khlan swore last week: “We can say that the Kherson region will be definitively liberated in September and that all plans of the occupying forces will fail.”

The bold forecast came after a week in which Ukraine struck two major bridges leading to Kherson in an apparent attempt to seal off the city from reinforcements, and as video revealed destroyed Russian anti-aircraft systems in the region.

Kherson is the only regional capital to have fallen to Putin’s forces in the five-month war and is Russia’s only foothold on the western bank of the Dnipro River that flows through central Ukraine.

Retaking it would be a major propaganda blow to Putin’s forces and possibly end his attempts to move west along the Black Sea to the port of Odessa.

The Russian generals have previously said that cutting Ukraine off from the Black Sea — denying the government access to Zelensky’s most lucrative trade routes — is a key goal of their war.