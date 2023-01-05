Another huge Twitter user database has been leaked online

By
Jacky
-
Another huge Twitter user database has been leaked online

Someone has posted a database of over 200 million email addresses used for Twitter accounts on the dark web and is selling it for just a handful of dollars – just $2.

According to Beeping computerwhich managed to confirm the authenticity of at least some of the email addresses posted in the ad, this isn’t a new leak, but rather a recycling of the data previously leaked via a flawed API call.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR