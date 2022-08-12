Another ‘good deed’ TikToker: Tim the Lawnmower Man offers to mow overgrown lawns for free

A gardener who seeks out overgrown lawns and offers to mow strangers’ gardens for free has gone viral after filming his random acts of ‘mowing’.

Tim Parker, known as Tim the Lawnmower Man, scours Sydney’s west in search of untamed gardens and offers to transform the lawns for free.

The full-time firefighter mows neighbors’ lawns in his spare time and shares the end result on his TikTok and YouTube channel.

In a video shared on Tiktok on Tuesday, Tim is seen knocking on a stranger’s door and offering to cut the man’s front yard for free.

In a video shared on TikTok, Tim the Lawnmower Man is seen offering to mow the lawn in a homeowner’s overgrown front yard (pictured)

“This is going to be a bit of a weird request. You probably haven’t had this before, can you do me a favor and let me clean this up for free?” Tim asks the homeowner.

Tim explains to the homeowner that his social media followers love transformations of overgrown grass because they find it “strange enough” and showed the man some of his videos before he started mowing.

The TikTok clip has racked up a whopping 10.4 million views and users praised the sensation on social media.

“Love this guy…just a great person in general,” one user wrote.

“You’re healthy, you don’t annoy people, you’re not obnoxious, and you’re actually doing him a favor,” commented another user.

“I don’t really care about the satisfying lawn mowing, I like that you do something for people, just because it’s very healthy,” said a third user.

Tim the Lawnmower Man said fans find his mowing videos “strangely” and claims his free service is a “win” for everyone as neighbors clean up a yard, viewers get a video and if the video does well, it generates revenue for him to buy new lawn tools

Other users joked that they would grow their lawn in hopes that he would knock on their door.

“I stopped mowing my lawn in hopes someone would come over and do a TikTok,” one user wrote.

The social media sensation told Daily Mail Australia that he has mowed around 100 lawns in the past 12 months.

Mr Parker explained that homeowners were generally cautious when he approached them, but were mostly on board after watching some of his videos.

The lawn enthusiast said mowing gardens for free was a “win-win” for everyone involved.

“It’s just another business model where everyone wins,” said Mr. Parker.

“Someone gets a free cleanup, my viewers get a video, and if the video does well enough, I get my fees back.

“I also like to play with different electrical devices and this gives me an excuse to spend money on it.”

Some users labeled Mr Parker’s videos as “exploitative” because he makes money from videos he posts online.

Tim’s lawn videos follow a similar pattern to that of another Australian TikTok influencer who faced backlash last month over his “random acts of kindness” videos, which viewers labeled as “disrespectful” and “exploitative.”

Harrison Pawluk, 22, produces viral clips of himself doing good deeds for strangers – from handing the homeless bags of food to paying for a woman’s groceries and handing flowers to the elderly.

The full-time firefighter and leisure lawnmower (pictured) said he has mowed at least 100 lawns in the past 12 months

However, his images caused a stir when an elderly shopper slammed him over a widely circulated video of him handing her a bouquet of flowers while drinking coffee in a shopping center.

The shopper, Maree, said she felt “dehumanized” and “like clickbait” because of the episode – with Pawluk’s clip of the incident garnering over 58.8 million views.

Elsewhere, another video showing him handing a bag of belongings to rough sleepers was criticized by viewers, with the comment: ‘Exploitation of the homeless’.

TikToker manager Taylor Reilly told Daily Mail Australia that Pawluk received threats through his messages as a result of the backlash to his footage.

“It’s extremely rare that there’s controversy about this, probably because it went viral,” he said. “Harrison generally gets nothing but gratitude.”

Mr Reilly apologized to Maree and said Pawluk would be willing to remove the video.

At the time of writing, the video is still on Pawluk’s TikTok profile.