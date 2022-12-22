Another FIVE kids die of Strep A as UK’s death toll hits 24

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali

The four-year-old boy attended Oakridge School and Nursery in High Wycombe, Bucks.

He died of cardiac arrest at home in mid-November after contracting a Strep A infection.

He was prescribed antibiotics.

His mother Shabana Kousar told the Bucks free press: ‘The loss is great and nothing replaces it.

‘He was very helpful around the house and quite adventurous, he loved to explore and enjoyed forest school, his best day was a Monday and said Monday was the best day of the week.

Hannah Call

The ‘bubbly’ and ‘beautiful’ seven-year-old is the only child to have died from Strep A in Wales so far.

Her devastated parents told how their “hearts were broken into a thousand pieces.”

The first signs of the infection were mild, Hanna’s father Abul took his daughter to the doctor after the cough got worse overnight.

She was prescribed steroids and sent home, but she died less than 12 hours later.

Mr Roap recalled trying desperately to resuscitate his child: ‘She stopped breathing at 8pm but we didn’t know right away because she was asleep.

“I did CPR, I tried to resuscitate her, but it didn’t work. Paramedics arrived and resumed CPR, but it was too late.”

Mr Roap said the family were ‘totally devastated’ and awaiting answers from the hospital.

The family believes she would have lived had she been given antibiotics initially.

Stella Lily McCorkindale

Five-year-old Stella-Lily McCokindale died after a Strep A infection, the first death from the infection in Northern Ireland.

She died on December 5 at Royal Belfast Hospital.

In a social media tribute, her father Robert said the pair “loved every minute” they spent together on scooter and bike rides.

“If prayers, thoughts, feelings and love could have worked, she would have walked out of the hospital holding her father’s hand,” he said.

Stella attended Black Mountain Primary School, who said she was “a smart and talented little girl” and described her death as a “tragic loss.”

Jax Albert Jeffreys

A five-year-old boy who died of Strep A was mistakenly diagnosed with the flu, his family claims.

Jax Albert Jefferys, of Waterlooville, Hampshire, passed away on Thursday, December 1.

His grieving mother Charlene shared today how she had sought medical advice three times in the four days leading up to Jax’s death and was told he was suffering from flu A. She described Jax as a “cheeky little guy.”

But later tests revealed he actually had stage A, she said, which is quickly spreading across Britain.