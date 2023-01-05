Another essential Windows tool is misused to sideload malware

By
Jacky
-
Illustration of a laptop with a magnifying glass exposing a beetle on-screen

Cybercriminals have been reported sideloading malware (opens in new tab) on vulnerable Windows endpoints via a legitimate Windows problem reporting tool called WerFault.exe.

According to researchers at K7 Security Labs, who first discovered the campaign, hackers (presumably from China) would send a phishing email containing an ISO file. ISO is an optical disc image file that, when run, loads as a new drive letter (as if the user had loaded a CD or DVD).

