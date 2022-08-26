ANOTHER Democrat refuses to fully back Biden in 2024

<!–

Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell called it a “gotcha” question when asked Thursday whether she wanted to see President Joe Biden run for a second term in 2024.

“If he wants to run, let’s see what he’s going to do,” Dingell finally told NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press Now.

Only Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips has said Biden should not run again, though other members of the president’s party are wary as his polls have slumped over the past year.

Dingell told Welker that she had asked Biden to come to Michigan in September ahead of the midterm elections.

“But that’s a gotcha question,” she said of Welker’s question about 2024.

“I’m one of those people who have been saying for a long time, politics is a long game and it’s a lifetime between now and 2024,” she said. “So ask me that question after we’ve held the House, what we’ll do, and the Senate in November, and then let’s start looking at 2024.”

Democrats’ performance in the midterm elections is likely to influence whether party leaders fully embrace Biden’s reelection bid.

Historically, Democrats should be at a disadvantage in the meantime, as the president’s party generally loses seats.

However, recent polls — and several early races — have indicated that November may not be a total bloodbath for the Democratic Party.

Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election in a New York clock district on Tuesday, defeating Republican Marc Molinaro.

Ryan made protecting a woman’s right to abortion a key issue in the race.

Earlier this month, Kansas voters also voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion rights — another sign to Democrats that their own base may be motivated by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

And on Thursday, Biden hit a 44 percent approval rating in the Gallup surveyhis all-year high — though President Barack Obama had the same support when Democrats were hit by a “shellacking,” as the former president put it, in the 2010 midterm elections.

Biden continued the campaign Thursday night in suburban Maryland, with a heavier campaign schedule expected after Labor Day.

He said Democrats should be “crystal clear” about what they represent.

“Will we be a nation of unity, of hope, of optimism, not a nation of anger, violence, hatred and division?”

Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans have made their choice. To go backwards, full of anger, violence, hatred and division,” Biden said. “But we chose a different path.”