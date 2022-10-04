Another cyber attack in Australia with hackers gaining access to Medicare, ATO, bank details

Security firm G4S is the latest company to be targeted by hackers in Australia following the massive Optus hack.

Current and former Australian employees of the firm have been told their tax file numbers, bank account details and medical checks were stolen and posted online in a ransomware attack.

The breach is believed to relate to an attack by hackers on Port Phillip Prison in Victoria in early July.

However, the firm only learned that the data was posted online in mid-September and only informed staff about the compromised data on Tuesday.

Although the attack took place at Port Phillip Prison, the hackers were able to gain access to the company’s entire network in Australia.

It is unknown how many employees were affected by the breach.

The data obtained included employee names, addresses, dates of birth, contact information, police and medical checks, tax registration numbers, bank account information, pension information, Medicare numbers and license information.

In some cases, payslips, health information shared with the company and details of Workcover claims or incident reports were also stolen.

The company said the data was not readily available and told staff it had taken measures to prevent the third party from continuing to access G4S systems and was working with the Australian Cyber ​​Security Center (ACSC).

G4S has been contacted for comment by Daily Mail Australia.

It was told earlier the guardian it continued to ‘work with affected individuals to offer them full support’.

G4S advised those affected on how to replace their identity documents, but did not offer to pay for the replacements or provide credit monitoring.

Meanwhile, a temp agency has also been hit by another data breach similar to the Optus hack.

Personal documents such as photos of passports and Covid-19 vaccination certificates were accessed in the hack.

Images of identity documents – including driver’s licenses – of hundreds of thousands of the company’s customers were also made publicly available via Google image search results because users had uploaded their licenses as their profile picture.

Millions of angry Optus customers received this regarding SMS on Sunday night

Optus has confirmed the identification details of 2.1 million current and former customers exposed in the recent cyber attack (pictured an Optus store in Sydney last week)

The name of the employment agency has not been released.

It comes after the massive Optus data hack, with the embattled telco releasing more details on the impact of the breach on Monday.

Optus confirmed that the identification details of 2.1 million current and former customers have been exposed in the hack.

About 1.2 million customers have had at least one number from a current and valid form of identification and personal information compromised, including 150,000 from passports and 50,000 from Medicare cards.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said in a new video message that those 1.2 million customers should act and have already been contacted.

The remaining 900,000 who had expired IDs compromised may, in addition to personal information, also have to act pending updates from licensing authorities.

About 7.7 million customers have not had their personal information stolen and do not need to take any action, but are encouraged to be vigilant.

Names and email addresses of Telstra employees were posted on the same forum where the Optus breach data was published last week

It was also revealed on Tuesday that Telstra had suffered a massive data breach with hackers gaining access to the personal information of 30,000 current and former employees.

The employees’ names and email addresses were posted on the same forum that the Optus breach data was published on last week.

The data disclosed included the first names, surnames and work email addresses of 30,000 Telstra employees who worked for the company before 2017.

It also contained information on 12,800 employees still employed by the telco.

Telstra’s group head of transformation, communications and people Alex Badenoch wrote a memo to staff on Saturday.

She said the breach was related to a third-party program that had previously provided Telstra’s Worklife NAB rewards program to staff.