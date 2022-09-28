Another Australian tourist left at sea while snorkelling with Captain Cook Cruises Fiji charter boat

An Australian woman has revealed how her husband was left at sea during a snorkelling trip in Fiji – and was only saved by a chance encounter with a fishing boat.

Barry Morris, 75, spent 30 terrifying minutes floating in the sea off the privately owned Fijian island of Nanuya Levu – where the popular Brooke Shields film The blue Lagoon was filmed – in May after a charter boat left him behind.

His wife, Bev, was shocked when other tourists who had gone out on the boat arrived back on shore and Barry was nowhere to be seen.

Unknown to her, her elderly husband was shivering in the sea with a broken snorkel mask – and luckily was saved by a fisherman who happened to sail by.

Mrs Morris contacted the company responsible, Captain Cook Cruises Fiji, after their week-long voyage.

She was assured that procedures would be improved and staff numbers introduced – so the couple were shocked to read that another Australian family recently survived a similar ordeal.

Barry Morris (pictured with wife Bev in Fiji) had a terrifying ordeal during a week-long cruise to Fiji

Barry Morris (pictured right) was looking forward to his snorkelling excursion, only to be left behind by the charter boat

Justine Clark and her sons Felix, 18, and Max, 20, were stranded in the middle of the sea after their charter boat abandoned them during a holiday in Fiji in August.

The family and their divemaster were forced to start swimming towards the nearest island 20km away before being rescued by a garbage collection boat.

Mrs Morris was upset to read about the encounter ‘after the cruise line promised me it would never happen again’.

“How can a tender boat miss four people, including the divemaster?”

‘Someone is going to drown out there. The cruise line needs to step up procedures before they lose anyone.

‘It is not good enough. This should not have happened twice.’

Details of Barry Morris’ harrowing ordeal in May emerged after he and his wife read about a similar ordeal Justine Clark and her sons recently endured (pictured)

For Mr and Mrs Morris, it was the couple’s first holiday to the island nation in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On May 12, they were on the penultimate day of their Captain Cook Cruises Fiji voyage as guests chose between a beach excursion or snorkeling for their morning activity.

Mrs Morris chose to stay on the beach while her husband, an experienced snorkeller, went out on the boat.

“When the boat came back, a couple of guests snorkelling asked if I had seen Barry as he was not on the boat with them,” Ms Morris recalled.

‘We saw a local fishing boat which brought him back to the ship.

‘He lost a sapphire ring he was wearing because his hands were so cold from the time he spent in the water.’

Mrs Morris claimed the charter boat did not try to search for her husband and shudder to think what might have happened if the local fisherman had not spotted and rescued him.

“At the age of 75, I don’t know if he could have continued to swim to a nearby island,” Morris said.

‘He’s not a strong swimmer and his snorkel mask broke too.

‘He snorkeled with the belief that the crew would be responsible for the safety of the passengers.’

Local fishermen (pictured) spotted Barry abandoned at sea and returned him to the cruise ship

She contacted Captain Cook Cruises Fiji afterwards, where the company apologized and reimbursed part of Mr Cook’s expenses. Morris’s cruise.

But in emails obtained by Daily Mail Australia, the company also claimed to Ms Morris that her husband had swam away from the group and missed boarding the boat.

‘We are sorry that this accident happened, and you can be sure that we have since thoroughly worked through the personnel counting procedures with the crew,’ wrote the company’s general manager.

The couple, who have holidayed in Fiji at least once a year for the past two decades, will return in November but have no plans to book with the cruise line in the future.

When Daily Mail Australia asked the company detailed questions, Captain Cook Cruises Fiji did not specifically address the recent snorkeling trials.

“For well over 20 years, Captain Cook Cruises Fiji’s number one priority has been to ensure the enjoyment, health and well-being of the people who travel and dive with us,” a spokesperson said.

‘We have been in close contact with the passengers and understand their concerns. We have strict protocols in place and will continue to work to ensure that every experience meets our and our passengers’ expectations.’

Diving nightmare for Australian family on holiday in Fiji when they resurfaced from the water to find their boat GONE with a storm brewing – before an incredible rescue

An Australian family has recalled their harrowing ordeal after being stranded in the middle of the ocean after their charter boat left them without them during a dive in Fiji.

Newcastle mum Justine Clark, partner Jeremy and her sons Felix, 18, and Max, 20, were on a seven-day cruise on the South Pacific island nation last month when they booked an afternoon dive at The Supermarket – an offshore -place.

With 30 years of diving experience under her belt, Mrs Clark and her sons decided to go on the excursion led by a dive master who worked for a company that subcontracted Captain Cook Cruises Fiji.

She told Daily Mail Australia she detailed the harrowing experience and is sharing her story in the hope it never happens again and security procedures are revised.

Weather conditions worsened as the dinghy sailed out to the dive site and sailed into an approaching storm in open water in what appeared to be a large channel 20 km from any island.

After a 40-minute dive, Mrs Clark resurfaced with her eldest son and saw no sign of the soft boat.

Justine Clark is enjoying a Fijian cruise holiday with sons Felix and Max when a diving excursion almost ended in tragedy

“No soft boat was visible on the surface, the swell was two metres, it was dark with gray clouds and strong winds,” Ms Clark recalled.

The Divemaster then reappeared and was shocked to find the boat gone and told Mrs Clark had never happened in his 27 years of diving.

He advised the group to start swimming towards an island in the distance.

“Because of the distance from the islands, the weather and it being over school hours, I wasn’t optimistic that we would have passing vessels,” Ms Clark recalled.

‘I cannot impress how concerned I was for everyone’s health [and about] sharks… I had to reach the island in a calm way.

‘I knew I was able to swim 10-15km to the island and that even if I had to drag my boys a bit out of the way, I would make it to that beach.’

After 40 minutes they noticed a small boat coming.

On board was a garbage man who had been picking up trash on a nearby island when he spotted the tip of one of the diver’s buoys.

The divers were forced to start swimming to the nearest island after the boat (pictured) lost them as they resurfaced from their dive

“We were all smiles and I kissed the Fijian who saved us,” Clark said.

Soon after, the tender boatman drove over to the group and apologized, saying that the cruise captain had been informed that he had lost the group.

‘The cruise boat tender finally approached after we were all on the tinny. We didn’t change boats and I would have refused anyway as the sea was too rough,’ she said.

“We traveled back to the cruise ship in the rain and cold wind, but glad to have been rescued.”

Mrs Clark said the terrifying ordeal affected the rest of their holiday.

“The captain was unable to explain to me why the tender driver was so far from the dive site or why we were diving at a site so far from the main cruise ship,” she said.

“The captain apologized for the accident and suggested that it was an unlikely event.

‘The story got around the boat and in memory of my holiday the guest came forward and expressed concern and apology for what had happened to us.

“This was also uncomfortable as I did not want to continue discussing the incident.”

Justine Clark said the harrowing ordeal affected the rest of their week-long cruise (cruise ship pictured)

Ms Clark urged Captain Cook Cruises Fiji to review its safety procedures.

“I have no desire to harm tourism in the area and the lives of the local Fijians who depend on this trade,” she said.

“However, Captain Cook Cruises Fiji should apply safety standards consistent for such emergencies in the countries they operate outside of Australia.”

The company reimbursed the family for the diving trip, while the CEO has contacted Ms Clark directly.

The Newcastle mum (pictured) shared her ordeal in the hope it never happens again

‘The security failures could have resulted in dire results if not for a garbage man. The experience really affected our holiday and the initial lack of response from the ship’s captain and company was disappointing,” Clark said.

“I am pleased that the CEO has taken the time to speak to me directly about my concerns to ensure that other divers, especially those in my age group, are not at such risk.”

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji said in a statement that the boat was blown away from the dive site and conditions made it difficult for the operator to follow the divers’ bubbles.

The company added an internal review of the ‘unprecedented’ incident resulted in a change to ‘already tight’ security procedures.