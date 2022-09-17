Another 50 migrants are bused from Texas to Kamala Harris’s DC residence

Another bus carrying migrants from the southern border has arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington DC, while three more buses have arrived in New York City.

On Saturday morning, a charter bus with Texas license plates at the Naval Observatory in DC dropped off about 50 people, mostly from Venezuela, including several children and a one-month-old baby. Fox news reported.

Rescuers quickly dove in to clear the group from the vice president’s doorstep and take them to a local shelter for support services.

Three additional buses arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan early Saturday, days after the border crisis came to national attention when a planeload of migrants arrived on Martha’s Vineyard.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, is believed to be behind the latest migrant bus shipments, but a spokesman for the governor did not immediately return a phone message from DailyMail.com.

On Saturday morning at the Naval Observatory in DC, a charter bus carrying Texas plates dropped off about 50 people (above), mostly from Venezuela, including several children.

The Texas-signed bus dropped the migrants outside the vice president’s DC residences, days after Florida flew about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Three additional buses arrived early Saturday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan (above). They are also thought to be from Texas

On Thursday, Abbott confirmed responsibility for sending two buses carrying migrants to the Naval Observatory, the vice president’s residence, and said it was intended to draw attention to Harris’s failure to control the border.

President Joe Biden ordered Harris to tackle the “root causes” of unauthorized immigration last year, but since then the number of people entering the country illegally has risen to an all-time high.

“The Biden-Harris administration continues to ignore and deny the historic crisis on our southern border that has been endangering and overwhelming Texan communities for nearly two years,” Abbott said in a statement.

“Texas will continue to send migrants to refuges like Washington, DC until President Biden and border czar Harris stand up and do their job to secure the border,” he added.

Since April, Texas has bussed more than 11,000 migrants to Democrat-controlled states and cities, including 8,000 to DC and 2,500 to New York City.

At least 600 migrants from Texas have also been transported to Chicago since late August.

On Thursday (above), two buses carrying about 100 migrants also arrived at the Naval Observatory

“The bus mission is providing much-needed assistance to our overwhelmed border communities,” Abbott’s office said in a statement on Friday.

Critics have dismissed the migrant transports as cruel and inhumane stunts, accusing Abbott and other GOP governors of using migrants as pawns to score political points.

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dramatically escalated the campaign by flying a group of 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the wealthy island enclave in Massachusetts.

On Friday, that group of migrants was transported from the island to a military base on Cape Cod.

Many of them said they were told they were flying to Boston and only learned they were headed to Martha’s Vineyard when the plane was in the air.

“They were told they would have jobs and shelter,” said Elizabeth Folcarelli, who leads Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and described the battle for shelter as a “huge challenge” in an AP interview.

Julio Henriquez, a lawyer who met several migrants, said they had “no idea where they were going or where they were.”

Martha’s Vineyard declared a state of emergency on the migrants and called in the National Guard, forcing the immigrants to be moved 52 miles to Cape Cod

Pictured: A group of 50 migrants enjoyed Venezuelan food at the military base after Martha’s Vineyard declared a state of emergency over the group’s arrival

DeSantis said Friday that most of the migrants planned to come to Florida and that the trip to Martha’s Vineyard was voluntary. He did not address the migrants’ claims that they were told they were going elsewhere.

The Florida governor has defended the detention of migrants in Texas and promised to continue transporting them to immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” jurisdictions.

US Representative Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, accused DeSantis of orchestrating a political trick on the lives of the migrants.

“Playing politics with people’s lives is what governors like George Wallace did during segregation,” Moulton said, referring to Wallace’s tactic of tricking black Southerners into moving north. “Ron DeSantis is trying to earn George Wallace’s legacy.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also targeted DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott at a news conference today, urging other Republicans who disagree with their “blueprint” to “do it.” to speak’.

She said: “This is an issue and we have been clear about this, this is an inhumane issue, it is abhorrent and we should not use people, migrants, who are fleeing communism, as political pawns.”

Speaking on Thursday, DaSantis accused critics of his attempt to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard of “virtue signaling,” saying their concern for the well-being of the migrants was a “fraud.”

He said, “The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns go through every day is brought to their doorsteps, they go crazy and are so upset that this is happening.”