Annoying yet ‘loveable’ Brisbane man with three wives is farewelled in hilarious obituary

A father of six is ​​remembered as “annoying” to his siblings and “lovable” to his three wives in a humorous obituary.

The tribute to Stephen Morris, who was 75 years old, was published Wednesday in the obituaries of the Brisbane Courier Mail and posted on social media.

The article featured a photo of Mr Morris drinking beer and described the “mongrel,” who died last Saturday, as a “larger than life” character.

‘Stephen Ralph Morris. April 23, 1947, September 10, 2022,” the message read.

‘Trying, but loving son of Norm and Gwen. Annoying but protective big brother to Phillip and Helen. Astonishing but sweet husband to Valda, Joann, Rosemary.

“Questionable but always entertaining parenting methods for Steve and Sherry, Jodie and Terri, Clare and Liam + seven grandchildren.”

Death when he said he had been a ‘partner in crime of Daryl – AKA Dismal Dizzy’ and was known as a ‘mongrel to many of his friends’.

‘Storyteller, poet, bigger than life, the life of the party! Thanks for the memories you’ve interrupted,” it read.

“We love and miss you, TTFN.”

There would be no funeral at ‘Steve’s request’ but instead a ‘p***up’ at Stafford Tavern in Brisbane’s north on September 17 at 2pm.

“I did it my way,” the tribute ended.

The social media post was captioned: ‘Spotted in Courier Mail Funeral Letters Today – Brilliantly Written!’

The obituary attracted a lot of comments from people who also like the idea of ​​a party over a funeral.

‘That’s what I want instead of a funeral – everyone have a party! The Janis Joplin approach,” said one commenter.

“I’ve already told my family I don’t want a funeral at all. I find them weird. I’d allow a party, but that’s it,” said another.

“Funerals suck,” wrote another.

Others who didn’t know Mr Morris said they wanted to go to the cafe party.

“If my current plans fail this weekend, I’ll be at the Stafford Tavern at 2pm with a nice shirt on… despite never meeting the dude,” said one.

“I think Stephen would be all right if we all showed up!” said another commenter.

Another joked about the appearance of Mr Morris’s partners.

“The three women will be there to exchange notes,” she said.