Annie Lennox is dressed in a warm coat as she travels to Boston’s Earthshot Prize Ceremony.

Annie Lennox showed off her original style on Friday as she headed to the Earthshot Prize Ceremony at Boston’s MGM Music Hall.

The Scottish singer, 67, kept warm in the wintry temperatures as she wrapped up in a big red scarf over a purple velvet jacket and striped trousers.

The Earthshot Prize is a charity established in 2020 by the Prince William’s Royal Foundation. The Prince and Princess of Wales will conclude their time in America by announcing the winners at the glitzy ceremony.

The Eurythmics star completed the look with violet high-heeled boots and wore an extra brown teddy bear coat on her arm.

The musician shielded her eyes with orange-rimmed sunglasses and rocked her iconic bleached pixie haircut.

Lennox brought a large brown tote bag for the outing and sparkled her look with a pair of diamond earrings.

The charity awards approximately $1.2 million to each of five winners in the following categories: conservation and protection, air quality, ocean restoration, zero waste living and climate action.

It is trying to find innovative solutions that can help restore the planet in the next ten years.

Prince William was inspired to establish the Earthshot Prize by President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 “Moonshot” challenge, which aimed to land a man on the moon within ten years.

Lennox will be one of the performers at the star-studded event.

Other guests in attendance include Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding, musical duo Chloe x Halle and Shailene Woodley.

The event is hosted by Daniel Dae Kim and Clara Amfo. In addition to Prince William and Princess Catherine, presenters include Catherine O’Hara and Rami Malek.

Earlier this year, Lennox and her Eurythmics collaborator Dave Stewart, 70, were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

At the event, Lennox was a quintessentially daring figure in a camo print jumpsuit, which had the words Eurythmics, Annie and Love printed in orange.

On the back of her bathing suit, Annie made a statement, splashing the words “global feminist” in bold letters across the garment.

The duo released their first studio album, In the Garden, in 1981 and have since sold an estimated 75 million records worldwide.