Annie Leibovitz recalls moment Queen said sister Margaret would have been a ‘better subject’

Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz recalled the “vulnerable moment” the Queen said her sister Margaret would have made a “better subject” as she reflected on her experience photographing the late Monarch more than two decades ago.

Leibovitz, 72, was asked to shoot portraits of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96, twice in her life – first in 2007 and again in 2016.

According to Fashionshe was the first American photographer to be invited to take pictures of Her Majesty, and was “honored” to do so.

Things quickly went awry during the first shoot, though – she was told she would only get 25 minutes and the photos had to be taken in Buckingham Palace, despite wanting to take them elsewhere.

The outlet also reported that the Queen arrived “not in a terribly good mood” — and that she showed her crown, which Leibovitz didn’t want in the photos.

Photographer Annie Leibovitz recalled the ‘vulnerable moment’ she shared with the Queen (seen together in 2007), as she reflected on her experience photographing the late monarch

Leibovitz (seen in 2019), 72, was asked to shoot portraits of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96, twice in her life – first in 2007 and again in 2016

The two shared an intimate moment during the first shoot, when the Queen told Leibovitz that she thought her late sister, Margaret (seen together in 1946), would have done better.

Leibovitz, seen with one of her photos of the queen at the Women: New Portraits exhibit in 2016, told Vogue she was moved to tears when she remembered the queen’s admission

“I wanted a straightforward, intelligent portrait,” she explained.

“She thought maybe she wasn’t the good enough subject, she doubted herself a little bit. We got to see all sides of her that day,” Leibovitz said of the queen, seen in 2002

When she asked the royal family to take off the tiara so that the photos would come out ‘less dressed’, she said the monarch replied, ‘Less dressed! What do you think this is?’

After the “misunderstanding” was cleared up – they had the crown for some shots, but not all – she said the queen “went to settle into the shoot and go quiet.”

The two then shared an intimate moment, when the Queen told Leibovitz that she thought her late sister, Margaret, who passed away in 2002, would have done better.

She said, ‘I think Princess Margaret would have been a much better subject,’ the photographer recalls.

“That moment of vulnerability – now I cry when I think about it… that there was a moment in the middle of the session where she thought maybe she wasn’t the right enough subject, that she kind of questioned herself.” suggested. We got to see all sides of her that day.’

She said, ‘I think Princess Margaret would have been a much better subject,’ the photographer recalls. The Queen is seen with Margaret, who died in 2002, in 1940

Leibovitz was then invited to photograph the Monarch again. This time, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were also at the shoot. The Queen can be seen in 2021 with her great-grandchildren

Leibovitz said the kids were “running around” and called Princess Charlotte (pictured with her father, Prince William, in August) a “terror” – adding that it was a bit “chaotic”

One of the beautiful pictures showed the queen in an intricate gold dress with a dark cloak, sitting on a chair in a beautiful room in the castle.

On another, she stood in a stormy garden in a robe of the Order of the Garter, while a third saw her staring out a window in the gold dress and fur coat.

Nearly ten years later, Leibovitz was again invited to photograph the Monarch again. This time, in celebration of her 90th birthday, she wanted the shoot to take place at Windsor Castle, which included her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and corgis.

Leibovitz said the kids were “running around” — and while it was “endearing,” it was also a bit “chaotic.”

She admitted it was difficult for them to get the perfect shot, especially since one of the Queen’s great-granddaughters – Mia Tindall, daughter of Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall – wouldn’t sit still.

But eventually the time came when they gave Mia something to distract her – the Queen’s wallet.

“Mia wouldn’t be in the picture. She ran around,’ Leibovitz said. “Finally the Queen gave her her wallet and Mia started flipping through it and walked back into the picture and we quickly took a few pictures.”

Leibovitz, seen with one of her photos of the Queen at the 2016 Women: New Portraits exhibition, described Queen Elizabeth II as “quiet” and explained that she never “bringed up a topic.”

“The Queen completely surrendered to the process, to the photographer, or the artist or the painter, to use their creativity and their imagination,” Leibovitz (seen in 1989) told Vogue

She also called Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Charlotte a “terror”, revealing that the Queen didn’t want the then-toddler on her lap because she feared she would “turn all black and blue.”

Halfway through the recording, Leibovitz said it was starting to thunder, and the queen “gested” for everyone to get under a “alcove under the stairs.”

Her own children were also present, and together they “all floated under the stairs while it rained.”

‘The Queen Told’ [my kids] how she played there as a child. They couldn’t believe she was the queen,” she revealed.

Leibovitz described Queen Elizabeth II as “quiet” and explained that she never “bringed up a subject”; but added that if you said something, “She would talk about it.”

“It was her duty to take pictures – part of what she was doing – and she gave herself completely to the process, to the photographer, or the artist or the painter, to use their creativity and their imagination,” Leibovitz told. vogue.

‘[Those shoots] were definitely epic adventures. I understood that she believed in giving you free rein when you worked with her.’

The Queen died in Balmoral on Thursday after 70 years on the British throne.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news, writing that she died “peacefully” in her sleep with her family by her side.