Annie Cardone relationship with Dodi Fayed, 25 years after crash killed Dodi and Princess Diana

Twenty-five years after the car crash that killed Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, former model Annie Cardone has revealed she once had a relationship with Dodi and remembers details of their first meeting.

Cardone, now a women’s rights campaigner, writes in her book Menopause WTH about how Dodi impressed her with his dance moves and soulful personality when they met at the London club Tramp.

But she also claims his personality changed when he mixed cocaine with anti-depressants, and says she quickly learned she wasn’t the only woman in his life.

“My friends joked that Diana had my cast-offs,” she says.

Annie Cardone, author and former model who dated Dodi Fayed in the 1990s

Princess DIana and Dodi Al Fayed on holiday in Saint Tropez, France in 1997

Mel C still on the record

Dragons’ Den’s Steven Bartlett is feeling really really gutted after a thief pocketed a computer hard drive containing his podcast interview with Sporty Spice Mel C, right.

Speaking on his The Diary of a CEO podcast on YouTube, Steven, 30, said the theft had been ‘heartbreaking’ and he was ‘carrying guilt’ that Mel’s story had been lost.

Fortunately, one of his cameras had recorded the sound so that the episode could be broadcast at the end.

But the thief won’t be lucky again, as Steven says: ‘We’ve put a lot of measures in place to make sure we never lose any audio or footage again.’

Mel C attends the eighteenth Prince’s Trust Awards at the Theater Royal, London on May 24, 2022

Sherlock star Andrew Scott tells me he gets annoyed when people call die-hard fans of the hit BBC crime drama ‘creepy’.

Five years after playing the villain Moriarty, Andrew, 45, says he still gets plenty of Sherlock-related fan mail.

But he adds: ‘Sports fans are never told they’re creepy even when they’re dressed in their favorite stuff, so I don’t think it’s fair to say that about TV people.’

He stars in Amazon’s new medieval comedy Catherine Called Birdy, so expect some good old Anglo-Saxon insults next!