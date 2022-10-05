Anne's low-key visit to NY marks first trip from royal since Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Princess Anne completed four impressive royal engagements on a whirlwind tour of New York City yesterday, becoming the first senior royal to visit the US since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

The Princess Royal, 72, proved why she is often called the ‘hardworking royal’ when she made a surprise appearance in the east coast city to visit various venues and present awards.

Her visit to the US is the first trip by a senior member of the royal family since Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals and moved to Santa Barbara, California, shortly before the pandemic.

Princess Anne, 72, took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry yesterday as part of her whirlwind tour of New York

The Princess Royal’s trip to the US is the first by a senior royal since Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021

It is also the first visit since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive interview with veteran broadcaster Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which they made allegations of racism about a senior member of the family, whom they did not name.

But royal fans, perhaps fearing a frosty reception for the Princess Royal amid the breakup, were no doubt relieved to see Anne welcomed with open arms by New Yorkers.

Speaking to Oprah last year, the Duchess of Sussex, who was pregnant with her youngest child Lilibet at the time, recalled the discussions she allegedly had with members of The Firm while carrying her eldest child, Archie.

She claimed there were ‘conversations and concerns about how dark his skin might be when he is born’.

The Princess Royal also carried out royal engagements just days after the Queen’s funeral when she met with naval officers at Portsmouth Naval Base

The allegation sent shockwaves throughout the royal family, although Harry and Meghan declined to name the family member who had asked the question.

“That conversation I will never share,” he told the interviewer.

The couple later clarified that it was neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh.

In response to the interview, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II issued an unprecedented statement expressing her sadness at Harry and Meghan’s experience at the firm.

She said: ‘The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly race, are troubling. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be dealt with by the family privately.

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.’

Since the interview aired, which sparked reports of a deepening rift between Harry and Meghan and The Firm, no senior member of the royal family has paid a visit to the US.

Meanwhile, the couple have continued to build a life for themselves in Santa Barbara, where Harry plays for the Los Padres polo team and Meghan has launched her podcast, Archetypes, which has topped the Spotify streaming charts.

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoying huge success in the US, some royal fans may have assumed that other senior royals might not be as popular – but Anne’s visit to New York put those rumors to rest.

After arriving at John F Kennedy Airport on Tuesday, the Princess Royal was met by His Majesty’s Consul General for New York, Mrs Emma Wade-Smith, and was later guest of honor at a gala dinner for the English-speaking Union at the Cosmopolitan Association.

Before attending the dinner, Anne, who is honorary chair of the Campaign for Illuminating Future Generations, also took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry to attend the National Lighthouse Museum and then attended a reception at the Battery View.

The Princess Royal then attended His Majesty’s Consul General’s Residence in New York to present honours, before jetting off to the gala dinner hosted by the Gordonstoun American Foundation at the Racquet and Tennis Club on Park Avenue, where she took part in her role as Patron of the Campaign for Gordonstoun.

Princess Anne’s trip to the US marked her second official appearance since Her Majesty’s death, following a visit to Portsmouth Naval Base where she met Royal Navy personnel involved in the Queen’s funeral, just days after the service.