Anneka Rice’s latest challenge: TV presenter is selling off the contents of her £4m home

She likes a challenge, so it’s not surprising that Anneka Rice embraced her most recent job with typical energy.

But this was one she set herself: to wrap up her beloved six-bedroom riverside home after putting it up for sale for over £4 million.

The TV presenter – who will be seen again later this year with Challenge Anneka – has moved out of the house overlooking the Thames in Barnes, southwest London.

Miss Rice, 63, said she is losing ’35 years of stuff’, with 17 items up for auction for the TV show The Yorkshire Auction House.

Lots include a George Smith Howard sofa, expected to cost up to £2,000, and a Georgian bookcase, which could cost up to £800.

The TV presenter – who will be seen again later this year with Challenge Anneka – has moved out of the house overlooking the Thames in Barnes, southwest London

Other items include an 18th-century walnut side chair, a Regency-style cabinet, a 17th-century oak Wake table, a pool table, and a croquet set.

The mother of three shared a video of antiques expert Angus Ashworth stripping the property for auction on Friday.

On Instagram she posted: ‘Let it go. Can’t stop it anymore. I’ll be a wreck if the truck drives off with 35 years worth of stuff…’

In another photo, she’s in the back of a moving van with the caption, “Goodbye!”

Miss Rice, who also owns a home on the Isle of Wight, bought the Grade II listed arched gable home in 1987 with Nick Allott, now her ex-husband.

It has three bathrooms, two large reception rooms, a wood-panelled billiard room and a dining area overlooking a courtyard garden.

Lots include a George Smith Howard bank, expected to raise up to £2,000

There is also a games room and garage.

The house – more recently listed for £4.25 million – is described as ‘sold, subject to contract’ on property website Rightmove. It is not clear if it sold for the asking price.

Ms. Rice said she was hesitant at first about the property, but said her heart skipped a beat looking at it.

The Georgian bookcase, pictured, can cost up to £800

Thinking back to the moment, she told the Time last year: ‘This was my house! The beautiful cornice room had a fireplace…

“By the time we got to the top floor I had moved in with my production office, had at least six kids, started rowing and wondered if Gyles [Brandreth] was able to share one of his knitting patterns so we could coordinate it with a picnic by the river.”

She said Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold “would come in with the lame excuse to see me, but in seconds they’ve used the toilet and are out again along the riverbank.”

Miss Rice was married to Mr. Allott for four years. They have sons Thomas and Josh.

She is also the mother of Sam Gutteridge whose father is TV director Tom Gutteridge.

Miss Rice will return to the screens later this year for a revived Challenge Anneka.

The reality show, which first aired on the BBC in 1989, saw the Lycra-clad presenter given the task of completing a challenge over a period of days.