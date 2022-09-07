Anneka Rice, 63, to return with a reboot of classic 90s show

<!–

Anneka Rice makes a TV comeback with a reboot of the popular reality series Challenge Anneka from the 1990s.

But the 63-year-old presenter laments it may be too late for her to stage a dramatic return to one of London’s most popular tourist attractions.

“My Madame Tussauds wax figure was melted down to create Kim Kardashian’s left buttocks,” she jokes.

Here we go again: Anneka Rice makes a TV comeback with a reboot of the hit Nineties reality series Challenge Anneka

“My life is a list of discarded items. If they ask me to return my Rear Of The Year trophy, I’m going to live in a tree…’

The presenter recently faced a more personal challenge to Anneka after she packed up her beloved six-bedroom riverside home and put it up for sale for over £4 million.

Rice has moved out of the house overlooking the Thames in Barnes, southwest London.

Past: The presenter became a household name thanks to her host role on the hit show (pictured in 1994)

Rice said she’s getting rid of “35 years of stuff,” with 17 items to go under the hammer for the TV show The Yorkshire Auction House.

Lots include a George Smith Howard sofa, expected to cost up to £2,000, and a Georgian bookcase, which could cost up to £800.

Other items include an 18th-century walnut side chair, a Regency-style cabinet, a 17th-century oak Wake table, a pool table, and a croquet set.

Previous: The presenter recently faced a more personal challenge Anneka after she packed up her beloved six-bedroom riverside home and put it up for sale for over £4million

Stunning: The house – recently listed for £4.25 million – is described as ‘sold, subject to contract’ on property website Rightmove

The mother of three shared a video of antiques expert Angus Ashworth clearing the property from auction on Friday.

On Instagram she posted: ‘Let it go. Can’t stop it anymore. I’ll be a wreck if the truck drives off with 35 years worth of stuff…’

In another photo, she’s in the back of a moving van with the caption, “Goodbye!”

Rice, who also owns a home on the Isle of Wight, bought the Grade II listed arched gable in 1987 from Nick Allott, now her ex-husband.

It has three bathrooms, two large reception rooms, a wood-panelled billiard room and a dining area overlooking a courtyard garden. There is also a games room and garage.