Anneka Rice, 63, dons an orange leather jacket while filming the reboot of Challenge Anneka

Anneka Rice appeared in good spirits as she filmed the reboot of her famous show Challenge Anneka in Liverpool, 30 years after its last episode.

The presenter, 63, looked youthful as she donned a bright orange racer leather jacket and black leggings.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of black knee-high boots as she ran around the set.

Anneka put on a utility belt that was tight around her waist, her blond locks blowing effortlessly in the wind.

The star wore a subtle soft makeup look that showcased her natural beauty.

The Channel 5 reboot, set to hit the screens in 2023, aims to tackle the challenges faced by modern Britons and put everyday heroes in the spotlight.

It comes after Anneka explained how she wanted to “raise the flag for women today” with her return to television.

Hoping the relaunched show will help challenge stereotypes about gender roles on television, just like her original show did for female presenters.

Of Challenge Aneka’s predecessor, Treasure Hunt, she said, “It put a woman’s absolute control at the center of the action that drives the story. It has really changed the face of TV and in many ways, and I want to fly the flag for women today.”

She said: ‘Forty years ago you have to remember where women were placed on television. They were usually either draped over cars as prizes at a quiz game or standing behind a news desk.’

“I feel exactly the same as 30 years ago, but there may be more discussion about what we look like, or how we can handle it, while men just go ahead and do it, and their image and brand remain intact.”

Referring to a project that helped Romanian children on the original show, who are now helping in the Ukrainian crisis, she said, “That absolutely touched me, because it was like one humanitarian crisis spilling over into another 30 years ago.”

Soundman Dave Chapman – who was prominent in the original broadcast – also returns.

Anneka said: ‘I can’t believe this is really happening. The past few years have shown us the power of a community and how good it is to be part of something bigger than ourselves.

“The whole team is as always motivated to make a difference and to put people and organizations in need of help in the spotlight.

‘Three decades later, the problems may look different, but at their core they are the same; they are about people and communities.

“And we may look a little different, too, but our hearts and our willingness to stick with it are the same.”

Anneka took to Twitter in May to share a short promo clip, which she started off completely covered by a few blankets except for her face.

She started to say to the camera, “Hello everyone, welcome to the challenge series.

“Listen, you’ve done so well, some of you are really out of bed now, some of you have made it to the bus stop.

‘Some Skipton Primary ninth grade students have built an entire wind farm – so congratulations to all of you.

Today I have a new challenge. It’s a little different today because what I want you to do is take a deep dive into the bottom of your wardrobe and dig out your nineties Lycra.

“If you weren’t even born in the 90s, don’t worry, think club clothes, because that’s what it looks like.”

Anneka then threw off the covers to reveal that she was wearing a signature 80s blue and pink fitness ensemble that she wore on the show in the 90s.

She grinned and continued, “And why I’m in this, ladies and gentlemen, is because I wanted to tell you guys and I wanted you to be the first to know – we’re about to do another series of Challenge! I know, thirty years later. When I say we – Dave, are you awake?’

The presenter then turned the camera to her sound engineer – also under the covers – who replied: ‘Up, up. Yes, I’m awake!’

Anneka asked: ‘Are you ready?’

“Wait a minute,” Dave said, reaching for his microphone and holding it up. “Ready, I’m done.”

Anneka closed the clip by saying, “Dave is ready. I’m ready.

“You’ll be ready even if you get up and leave.

“We’ll be preparing for the next few weeks, so don’t worry. All you have to do now is take out that lycra. More instructions will follow soon. Good luck!’

In the original program, which first aired in 1989, Anneka worked on creating a swimming pool for orphaned seals in two days, helping to organize a party for children in need and planning the conversion of two bungalows for two disabled people. residents.

The format depicted the show host – in her trusty huge truck – running around and using her cell phone while plotting the projects.

It returned for two ITV specials in 2006 and 2007.

A press release added that Channel 5’s Challenge Anneka is executive produced by Anneka herself and Dan Adamson at Twofour.

It also read, “The executive producers of Krempelwood are Mark Wood and Blair Krempel.” The series was commissioned by Channel 5 by Guy Davies – Commissioning Editor VP Non-scripted Channel 5/ Paramount+. Twofour is part of ITV Studios.”